News

Explained: Double Bank Format In Place On Day 3 Of Quiksilver And ROXY Pro France

The Quiksilver and ROXY Pro France has resumed and double banks will be put in place to capitalize on the conditions at Les Culs Nus. This means that two heats will occur simultaneously, with eight surfers total in the water. Odd numbered heats will be competing on the south bank and even numbered heats will be competing on the north bank. Here are the details:

Senior Manager Of Tours & Comps Travis Logie Explains Double Bank Format
0:32
To capitalize on the conditions, double banks will be used on the north and south end of the event site at Les Culs Nus.

South Podium:

  • Men's RD96 Odd Heat Numbers
  • Women's RD32 Even Heat Number

North Podium

  • Men's RD96 Even Heat Numbers
  • Women's RD32 Even Heat Number

Extra info:

  • Heat Time: 30 mins / No Re-Start

News

- WSL / Damien Poullenot
