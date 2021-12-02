What Does It Take To Win At Haleiwa?

We know that Haleiwa is an excellent, but temperamental right-hander that is positioned well to absorb the West and Northwest swells generated in Oahu's winter season. Below eight feet, it's a hollow, high-performance wave. But at 10 to 15 feet, it's a thicker version of itself with a higher-consequence closeout finish. So, what does it take to win there?

Well, the best data set to determine that is to look at the winners' list. That dates back to 1985 when the Haleiwa event became a mainstay in the Triple Crown. It does however only take into account the Men's results, with this year's Michelob ULTRA Pure Gold Haleiwa Challenger the first to include the Women's. After crunching the numbers we've discovered a few key ingredients that the winners at Haleiwa have in common. This are they.

It Helps To Be From Hawaii

In the 34 years that the event has been run a Hawaiian has claimed victory in 15. Sunny Garcia and Andy Irons claimed six of those and John John the last, but plenty of other lesser-known Hawaiians have stepped up at a wave that rewards local knowledge and big wave credentials. If you're not Hawaiian, being an Aussie is the next best thing. They dominated the early years claiming the first six titles, and have won another seven since. The rest are shared by the USA and Tahiti with two, and one apiece for Brazil and Portugal.

John John starts the morning off strong with a commanding Round Four win at the Hawaiian Pro.

It Doesn't Help To Be Goofy-Footer

Only two surfers, Barton Lynch in 1988 and Conan Haynes in 1999, have won surfing with their back to the wall. Given some of Hawaii's perennial performers include goofies like Derek Ho, Tom Carroll, Mark Occhilupo, the Hobgood brothers and Gabriel Medina, it is surprising that the wave is such a goofy graveyard. While the tube at Haleiwa, being both high and with steps, is difficult to negotiate backside, the wave isn't seen as one that favors one side over the other. Yet the winners' list doesn't lie and numbers-wise 2021 doesn't look to buck that trend. In the Men's there are only five goofy-footers in the top 32 seeds, in the Women just four of the top 16. If a goofy-footer does claim victory, it will go against history and the odds.

If You Win It Once, You Can Win It Again

Mark Richards, Sunny Garcia, Kaipo Jaques, Andy Irons, Michel Bourez and Joel Parkinson (in 2018) have all won at Haleiwa multiple times and between them have more than half of all victories. That's some good news for John John Florence, who won at Haleiwa back in 2016. The last surfer to go back-to-back was Mark Richards, in 1986!

Wade Carmichael finds victory at Haleiwa, takes early lead of Triple Crown heading into the Vans World Cup of Surfing.

Win At Haleiwa and You Are CT Ready

In the last ten years, only four non-CT surfers have won at Haleiwa. Frederico Morais (2019), Wade Carmichael (2015), Dusty Payne (2014), and Sebastian Zietz (2012). Interestingly, all those surfers used the win to either gain CT status, which they invariably kept, or like Morais and Payne, the victory meant they returned to the CT. If you win at Haleiwa not only does it give enough points to qualify, it's a signifier that the surfer is good enough to stay there.

Winners List

2019: Fred Morais | PRT

2018: Joel Parkinson | AUS

2017: Filipe Toledo | BRA

2016: John John Florence | HAW

2015: Wade Carmichael | AUS

2014: Dusty Payne | HAW

2013: Michel Bourez | PYF

2012: Sebastian Zietz | HAW

2011: Taj Burrow | AUS

2010: Joel Parkinson | AUS

2009: Joel Centeio | HAW

2008: Michel Bourez | PYF

2007: Roy Powers | HAW

2006: Andy Irons | HAW

2005: Pancho Sullivan | HAW

2004: Sunny Garcia | HAW

2003: Troy Brooks | AUS

2002: Sunny Garcia | HAW

2001: Andy Irons | HAW

2000: Sunny Garcia | HAW

1999: Conan Hayes | HAW

1998: Kaipo Jaquias | HAW

1997: Tony Ray | AUS

1996: Kaipo Jaquias | HAW

1995: Richard Lovett | AUS

1994: Chris Brown | USA

1993: Sunny Garcia | HAW

1991: Tom Curren | USA

1990: Nicky Wood | AUS

1989: Cheyne Horan | AUS

1988: Barton Lynch | AUS

1987: Gary Elkerton | AUS

1986: Mark Richards | AUS

1985: Mark Richards | AUS