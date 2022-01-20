SLO CAL Open Pismo Beach: The Hunt For Challenger Series Qualification Resumes

The WSL Qualifying Series (QS) is back beginning January 27 - 30 for the SLO CAL Open Pismo Beach presented by French Hospital Medical Center. The newly formatted Qualifying Series focuses on regional events, which began in North America at the WRV Outer Banks Pro pres. by Pacifico through to April 10 to determine the region's Top 9 men and Top 6 women for the Challenger Series, and an opportunity to qualify for the Championship Tour (CT).

What You Need To Know:

The contest zone this year will get a change of view, competing on the south side of the pier. - WSL / Andrew Nichols

The North America QS season returns to Pismo Beach after last running in January of 2020 at one of the area's go-to destinations, the Pismo Beach Pier, for an all-important 1,000 points. This year, the event will run on the southside of the pier with a plethora of North America's top regional talents converging upon the cold, winter waters. Something the local community are more than looking forward to after having to take a year away from hosting competition.

"Pismo Beach is thrilled to be involved once again with this great surfing event," said Gordon Jackson, Executive Director of Pismo Beach. "It really helps to further our brand of Classic California."

Alyssa Spencer makes her return to Pismo, her first since 2018, ranked No. 1 on the North America rankings and not looking to budge. - WSL / Jon Reis

This marks the fourth women's event of their respective season after Alyssa Spencer earned a massive, second-career QS win at the Jacksonville Super Girl Pro over CT elite Caroline Marks to cap off 2021. However, it only marks the men's second event of their 2021/22' season and points couldn't be more crucial after Taro Watanabe earned his second-career QS win at the WRV Outer Banks Pro.

Spencer, Watanabe, and more will contest for 1,000 points in familiar settings at the Pismo Beach Pier as they look to add their names to list of winners.

Previous Winners:

Kevin Schulz and Sawyer Lindblad earned maiden WSL QS victories at the 2020 SLO CAL Open Pismo Beach event and both are back to defend their titles. - WSL / Andrew Nichols

2017 - Cory Arrambide

2018 - Kirra Pinkerton, Leon Glatzer

2020 - Sawyer Lindblad, Kevin Schulz

This event received life once more with the help of Visit SLO CAL as the title sponsor and French Hospital Medical Center joining as the presenting sponsor. With the help of the City of Pismo Beach and Surfing For Hope, the SLO CAL Open Pismo Beach is back and ready for more.

Tune in LIVE beginning January 27 - 30 to watch all the action unfold to see who claim the 2022 event titles.