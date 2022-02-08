2022 WSL Australia / Oceania Regional QS Set to Start at Phillip Island Pro Tomorrow

Phillip Island is set for four days of surfing action with the Phillip Island Pro World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS) 1000 event presented by Bass Coast Shire Council beginning tomorrow.

Bringing together over 80 Qualifying Series surfers, 30 Victorian Open competitors and 8 Indigenous Victorian surfers, the four day event will kick off the WSL Australia / Oceania regional Qualifying Series that is the key pathway to the Challenger Series and ultimately the Championship Tour.

Finishing 24th on the Challenger Series in 2021, Jacob Willcox will begin his quest for re-qualification at Phillip Island where he won the event in 2017.

"I'm really looking forward to getting the year underway in Phillip island," Willcox said. "Last time I competed there I got a win so I feel comfortable in the ocean there. The rawness of the waves and coastline remind me a lot of home so I can't wait to get back there."

Jacob Willcox will be looking for another victory at this year's event. - WSL / Matt Dunbar

Former event finalist Zahli Kelly is looking forward to starting the 2022 QS Season on Phillip Island.

"I'm really excited to head back to Phillip Island for the start of the 2022 season," Kelly said. "It's a beautiful place with some great waves and having made the final there before I have great memories of the event. I've finished my year 12 studies now and have some options for further study if I want so for now I'm keen to really focus on competition, something that I've never been able to do before. It's a great feeling."

Zahli Kelly will be hoping to go all the away to the top of the podium at this year's Phillip Island Pro. - WSL / Matt Dunbar

Competition is set to begin tomorrow morning with a traditional Welcome to Country from the Bunurong Land Council followed by the opening round of the QS1000 event.

The final round of the Victorian Open Series will be held on Saturday 12th February along with the Indigenous Invitational.

The final of the Phillip Island Pro QS1000 is set for Sunday. Locations and times for each days competition will be posted daily on Surfing Victoria's Instagram page.

The Phillip Island Pro is presented by Bass Coast Shire Council and supported by the Victorian Government, Ramada Resort Phillip Island, Phillip Island Nature Parks, Cancer Council Sunscreen and VicHealth.