- WSL / Liam Robertson
NewsPhillip Island Pro

Finals Day Set at Phillip Island Pro on Victoria's Bass Coast

The Phillip Island Pro QS1000 presented by the Bass Coast Shire is set for a huge final day of action with women's Final and men's Semifinals decided today at the Penguin Parade on Phillip Island. The event returned Friday to the Penguin Parade on Phillip Island's western edge with a solid day of surfing to decide the final six surfers in the event.

Nathan Hedge Nathan Hedge has booked himself a spot in the Semifinals on Phillip Island. - WSL / Liam Robertson

Surfing in his home state, Xavier Huxtable has been right at home on the slopey right handers progressing to the final day of the event.

"This is my first ever semis at a QS, so I'm super excited to get through and be there on finals day" said Huxtable. "It's awesome to have an event in Victoria, even though I'm from the Surf Coast it still feels like home with all my friends and family here to watch. It looks like we could be at solid Woolamai tomorrow which would be awesome. It's an epic wave and would be a great way to finish."

Xavier Huxtable Xavier Huxtable. - WSL / Liam Robertson

Huxtable will face off against Jamie Thompson (Narrabeen, NSW)in the Semifinals. The other Semifinal will see Tully Wylie (Bells Beach, VIC) go head to head with former number 7 in the world Nathan Hedge (Merimbula, NSW).

On the women's side of the draw, 16-year-old Zahlia Short (Woolongong, NSW) surfed well beyond her years making the Final of the Women's draw.

"It's my first time down at Phillip Island. It's so different compared to New South Wales, it's a lot colder, but its' so beautiful and the waves are so fun" said Short. "I have only done a few QS events in the past so to get this far is amazing, I cant wait for finals day."

Zahlia Short Zahlia Short. - WSL / Liam Robertson

Also making the final of the Women's is Lennox Head's Nyxie Ryan who progressed over Ellie Harrison (Barwon Heads, VIC) in a count-back situation where both surfers ended up tied. In this situation, the surfer who had the highest single wave score progresses through the heat.

A call for finals day competition will be made at 7am on Saturday for a 7.30am start at Cape Woolamai.

Live scores and heat draws can be found at www.worldsurfleague.com

The Phillip Island Pro is presented by Bass Coast Shire Council and supported by the Victorian Government, Phillip Island Nature Parks, QUIT Victoria, Cancer Council Sunscreen and Surfing Victoria.

Upcoming Finals Men's Semifinal 1: Xavier Huxtable (Jan Juc, VIC) vs Jamie Thompson (Narrabeen, NSW) Semifinal 2: Tully Wylie (Bells Beach, VIC vs Nathan Hedge (Merimbula, NSW)

Women's Final: Nyxie Ryan (Lennox Head, NSW) vs Zahlia Short (Woolongong, NSW)

Phillip Island Pro

- WSL / Liam Robertson
Phillip Island Pro QS 1000 Kicks Off at the Penguin Parade on Victoria's Bass Coast

Opening Rounds Completed in fun two-to-three foot surf as Tully Wylie shows strong form locking in the highest heat total of the day.

- WSL / Laurent Masurel
Local wildcards announced for Phillip Island Pro QS1000

Harry de Roth and Sage Goldsbury awarded Phillip Island BRC wildcard - Xavier Huxtable and Sophie Fletcher awarded Surfing Victoria

- WSL / Liam Robertson
Thomas Bennett
Jacob Wilcox and Sophie McCulloch Victorious at Phillip Island Pro

Playful waves at Cape Woolamai for Finals day as Willcox claims his second Phillip Island Pro win with McCulloch breaking through for her

- WSL / Liam Robertson
Challenging Conditions on Day Two of the Phillip Island Pro QS1,000

Tough conditions greet competitors on Day 2 at Cape Woolamai, Marlon Harrison is standout performer in the Men's while Ellie Harrison leads

- WSL / Liam Robertson
Pro Surfing Returns to Victoria For Opening Day of the Phillip Island Pro QS1,000

Top Seed Sophie McCulloch stands out on day 1 while Sage Goldsbury flys the flag for the locals at Cape Woolamai.

News

- WSL
Corona Lay Days: Caio Ibelli Explores the Sights, Sounds, and Tastes of Saquarema

Corona Lay Days gives you an inside look at what Championship Tour surfers and their friends get up to when competition pauses and the lay

2:37
- WSL / Damien Poullenot
Chelsea Tuach Is Hungry For More Heading Into The U.S. Air Force Super Girl Surf Pro

Barbados' first-ever CT qualifier heads back to Jacksonville Beach looking to break down the Quarterfinal wall and get a second QS win in

2:50
- WSL
Rookie Of The Year, Samuel Pupo Talks Highest Single Wave Score Plus Highest Heat Total Thus Far

Championship Tour Rookie Of The Year, Samuel Pupo, showed up to the Corona Saquarema Pro to keep the sword sharp in the process dropping

1:42
- WSL
Leonardo Fioravanti Moves On To Round Of 48 With Confidence Now That He Has Secured His Spot On The Championship Tour

With his spot secured on the Championship Tour, plus coming off a big win at the EDP Vissla Pro Ericeira, Leonardo Fioravanti has new-found

1:57

World Surf League

Tours and Competition

Discover

Contact

© 2022 World Surf League Privacy Terms
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
World Surf League
Download it for free on the App store. Download it for free on Google Play.
Download
Download