Finals Day Set at Phillip Island Pro on Victoria's Bass Coast

The Phillip Island Pro QS1000 presented by the Bass Coast Shire is set for a huge final day of action with women's Final and men's Semifinals decided today at the Penguin Parade on Phillip Island. The event returned Friday to the Penguin Parade on Phillip Island's western edge with a solid day of surfing to decide the final six surfers in the event.
Nathan Hedge has booked himself a spot in the Semifinals on Phillip Island. - WSL / Liam Robertson
Surfing in his home state, Xavier Huxtable has been right at home on the slopey right handers progressing to the final day of the event.
"This is my first ever semis at a QS, so I'm super excited to get through and be there on finals day" said Huxtable. "It's awesome to have an event in Victoria, even though I'm from the Surf Coast it still feels like home with all my friends and family here to watch. It looks like we could be at solid Woolamai tomorrow which would be awesome. It's an epic wave and would be a great way to finish."
Xavier Huxtable. - WSL / Liam Robertson
Huxtable will face off against Jamie Thompson (Narrabeen, NSW)in the Semifinals. The other Semifinal will see Tully Wylie (Bells Beach, VIC) go head to head with former number 7 in the world Nathan Hedge (Merimbula, NSW).
On the women's side of the draw, 16-year-old Zahlia Short (Woolongong, NSW) surfed well beyond her years making the Final of the Women's draw.
"It's my first time down at Phillip Island. It's so different compared to New South Wales, it's a lot colder, but its' so beautiful and the waves are so fun" said Short. "I have only done a few QS events in the past so to get this far is amazing, I cant wait for finals day."
Zahlia Short. - WSL / Liam Robertson
Also making the final of the Women's is Lennox Head's Nyxie Ryan who progressed over Ellie Harrison (Barwon Heads, VIC) in a count-back situation where both surfers ended up tied. In this situation, the surfer who had the highest single wave score progresses through the heat.
A call for finals day competition will be made at 7am on Saturday for a 7.30am start at Cape Woolamai.
Live scores and heat draws can be found at www.worldsurfleague.com
The Phillip Island Pro is presented by Bass Coast Shire Council and supported by the Victorian Government, Phillip Island Nature Parks, QUIT Victoria, Cancer Council Sunscreen and Surfing Victoria.
Upcoming Finals
Men's
Semifinal 1: Xavier Huxtable (Jan Juc, VIC) vs Jamie Thompson (Narrabeen, NSW)
Semifinal 2: Tully Wylie (Bells Beach, VIC vs Nathan Hedge (Merimbula, NSW)
Women's
Final: Nyxie Ryan (Lennox Head, NSW) vs Zahlia Short (Woolongong, NSW)
