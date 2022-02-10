Challenging Conditions on Day Two of the Phillip Island Pro QS1,000

Challenging conditions have greeted competitors at Cape Woolamai today for Day 2 of the Phillip Island Pro presented by Bass Coast Shire.

An increase in swell and wind over night saw tough conditions for competitors with the Men's Round of 32 and Women's Round of 16 completed.

Standout in the Men's division was Marlon Harrison who earned the men's highest single wave score of the day, an 8.25 (out of a possible 10). Growing up in Victoria on the Mornington Peninsula in similar waves to Phillip Island, Harrison shifted to Queensland in 2015.

"I was frothing out there" said Harrison. "I had heaps of fun waves on the left yesterday so I stayed with that plan and it worked out for me. It's good to be back at Cape Woolamai. It's always such a good event to come to, I really enjoy it. Growing up at Gunnamatta I've got heaps of little strategies to use to get waves in a rip bowl like today. Dad taught me how to surf a rip bowl from an early age so it comes pretty naturally to me now."

Marlon Harrison was on fire in his opening heats at Woolies. - WSL / Liam Robertson

Victorian surfer Ellie Harrison, was one of the standouts on the Women's side of the draw looking comfortable in the strong currents and shifting waves.

"It's was pretty tricky out there" said Harrison. "Its super fun to be on the Island though. The next few days look like some great waves!"

Ellie Harrison on the backhand attack. - WSL / Liam Robertson

Harrison finished with a a heat total of 12.10 points (out of a possible 20) in her Round of 16 heat.

Other surfers progressing through Day 2 include Sophie McCulloch, Jacob Wilcox, Carly Shanahan, Sophie Fletcher (Phillip Island, VIC), Mikey McDonagh and Micah Margieson.

Competition is set to resume tomorrow morning with the Final round of the Victorian Open Series with a call to be made at 7am for a 7.30am start at Cape Woolamai. A call for the Qualifying Series heats will be made at 2pm.