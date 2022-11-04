Tully Wylie and Nyxie Ryan Victorious at Phillip Island Pro presented by Bass Coast Shire

The Phillip Island Pro QS1000 presented by the Bass Coast Shire has wrapped up in pumping waves at Cape Woolamai today with Victorian Tully Wylie (Bells Beach) and Lennox Head's Nyxie Ryan claiming wins. After two consecutive days at the protected Penguin Parade, the event shifted back to its primary location of Cape Woolamai with light offshore winds and a solid 4-5ft swell.

Tully Wylie chaired to victory at his first ever WSL win. - WSL / Liam Robertson

After showing himself as being the inform surfer over the first two days, Tully Wylie had a brutal road to the final facing off against former World Number 7 Nathan Hedge (Merimbula, NSW) in the Semi Finals. Some smart competitive surfing saw Wylie take the win and move through to the Final against close friend Xavier Huxtable (Jan Juc, VIC). The final was a tight affair with both surfers locking in mid range scores throughout the heat. Ultimately it was Wylie who took the win with an 11.00 heat total to Huxtables 10.60 total.

"It's a pretty special day. Getting my first QS win and be surfing against my best mate was pretty cool" said Wylie. "There was a lot of paddling out there today, but it's what we train for and I felt really comfortable in the water."

Competitors will now head to Taiwan for the Taiwan Open of Surfing which starts on November 13th.

"It's a real confidence boost for me going into the Taiwan event next week. I try and use these events as a learning experience which I think I did this week."

Tully Wylie was on fire at Woolamai. - WSL / Liam Robertson

On the Women's side of the draw, it was Nyxie Ryan who dominated the final day looking right at home in the thumping swell. Ryan finished with a heat total of 15.00 to give her the win over Zahlia Short (Woolongong, NSW) who finished on a heat total of 2.55 points.

"I'm super stoked to take the win here at Phillip Island. We had such good waves!" said Ryan "I had a couple of wins earlier in the year but it's great to get another win ahead of the bigger events early next year. When I arrived, the surf looked so big. But when I was out there it felt like the waves just kept coming to me which allowed me to get a couple of good scores so I'm stoked."

Nyxie Ryan with another QS victory in 2022. - WSL / Liam Robertson

With the win, Ryan shifts into number 6 on the Australia / Oceania Qualifying Series. Wylie also made a large leap, now sitting in 15th position.

The Phillip Island Pro is presented by Bass Coast Shire Council and supported by the Victorian Government, Phillip Island Nature Parks, QUIT Victoria, Cancer Council Sunscreen and Surfing Victoria.