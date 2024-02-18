Four Victors Claim Wins at the 2024 Gold Coast Open

BURLEIGH HEADS, Queensland / AUS (Sunday, February 18, 2023) - The 2024 Gold Coast Open World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS) 1000 and Longboard Qualifying Series (LQS) Finals Day saw pumping three-to-four foot surf at Burleigh Heads. The winners in both the shortboard and longboard divisions overcame a huge field of the Australia/Oceania region's best up-and-coming surfers on their way to claim the top spot.

It was another glorious summer day on the Gold Coast, continuing the streak of exceptional waves for the final day of the event. The conditions were favourable in the morning with little-to-no wind, creating a dream scenario to conclude the three day event.

Alister Reginato - WSL / SQ

After recently placing runner-up in the BYD Pro URBNSURF QS 3000, Alister Reginato (AUS) came into the event hungry for his first QS event win, even stating so to the media pre-event. Everything came full circle, with all eyes on the water for an epic Final showdown between Reginato and fellow Sunshine Coaster Cooper Davies (AUS).

"I'm frothing to win this event because I've been runner-up in the last three events I've done, so this is amazing for me," said Reginato. "It was a great Final with Cooper and the quality of waves were unbelievable across all three days."

Nyxie Ryan - WSL / SQ

Ellie Harrison (AUS) and Nyxie Ryan (AUS) went head-to-head in the exhilarating women's QS Final. Ryan managed to get the win in critical afternoon conditions, with her highest wave score of 8.67 (out of a possible 10) solidifying victory.

"The waves were so fun and it was amazing to have Burleigh Point with only one other surfer in the water with me," said Ryan. "I'd to thank my family and everyone who has supported me, as well as Surfing Queensland and the WSL for putting on the event."

Tully White - WSL / SQ

The first competitor to claim victory today was Tully White (AUS), in the first ever LQS event at Burleigh Heads. In a nail-biting women's Final, which saw Kirra Molnar (AUS) snap her board mid-heat, White narrowly got the win against fierce competition that included standout performer, Emma Perrier (AUS).

"I was so nervous in the last few minutes of the heat. I needed a good back-up score and I'm really happy a wave came through for me," said White. "It was so great to be involved and have the opportunity to surf an empty Burleigh Heads lineup."

Declan Wyton - WSL / SQ

The men's LQS Final followed, with an intense four-man heat that had all eyes on three-time World Longboard Champion Taylor Jensen (USA) and current World No. 6 Declan Wyton (AUS). Wyton ended up taking his first LQS win in commanding fashion, posting an excellent heat total of 17.00 (out of a possible 20), his best wave scoring a near-perfect 9.50.

"It was a great event and I'm stoked to have beaten three-time World Champion Taylor Jensen in the Final, he's such an amazing surfer," said Wyton. "I'm glad I was able to be apart of the first-ever Longboard QS event at Burleigh Heads."

In conjunction with the 2024 Gold Coast Open, Burleigh Hill provided two jam-packed nights of entertainment. The free events included live music, food trucks, skate clinics and pro demonstrations on Chiggy's skate ramp and a pop-up beach bar serving Vodka Soda & and Travla.

The 2024 Gold Coast Open QS 1000 and LQS event ran at Burleigh Heads from February 16 - 18, 2024.

The 2024 Gold Coast Open is supported by the WSL, Experience Gold Coast and the Queensland Government through Tourism and Events Queensland and features on the It's Live! In Queensland events calendar.