Local wildcards announced for Phillip Island Pro QS1000

Surfing Victoria and the World Surf League are stoked to announce Phillip Island's Sophie Fletcher, Harry de Roth and Sage Goldsbury along with the Surf Coast's Xavier Huxtable and Anthony Hume have been awarded wildcards for the Phillip Island Pro QS1000.

Fletcher and Huxtable were awarded Surfing Victoria wildcards as 2022 Victorian Open Champions, whilst de Roth and Goldbsury received wildcards by Phillip Island Boardriders Club.

Anthony Hume was awarded the Indigenous Wildcard for being the highest placed available Victorian at the Australian Indigenous Surfing Titles.

"A big part of this event is the chance for Victorian surfers to get experience against other surfers and also gain points on the WSL Qualifying Series without having to travel interstate or internationally" said Surfing Victoria CEO Adam Robertson.

"Good luck to the Victorian wildcards in the event!"

The event to be held from November 3-6 will include a World Surf League Qualifying Series (QS) 1000 rated event for both Men and Women as well as the Victorian round of the Hyundai Australian Boardriders Battle. The Victorian Indigenous Invitational will also continue the tradition at this event showcasing the best Indigenous Victorian surfers against each other in pumping waves.

The Phillip Island Pro is presented by Bass Coast Shire Council and supported by the Victorian Government, Phillip Island Nature Parks, QUIT Victoria, Cancer Council Sunscreen and Surfing Victoria