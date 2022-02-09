Wildcards, Injury Replacement Surfers Announced For Hurley Pro Sunset Beach

After a historic start to the 2022 Championship Tour at Pipeline, the action is moving up the Kam Highway for the Hurley Pro Sunset Beach. With the waiting period kicking off on Friday, February 11, the wildcards and injury replacements have been named.

After her monumental win at the Billabong Pro Pipeline, the North Shore's Moana Jones Wong sits at World No. 1 and has been awarded the wildcard for Sunset Beach.

The men's wildcard will go to Maui big-wave heroes Kai Lenny and Billy Kemper.

Moana Jones Wong enroute to her recent historic win at the Billabong Pro Pipeline. - WSL / Brent Bielmann

Meanwhile, three-time WSL Champion Gabriel Medina has withdrawn from the Hurley Pro Sunset Beach and will be replaced by Brazil's Caio Ibelli, who's coming off of a Semifinal finish at Pipe.

World No. 6 Caroline Marks has withdrawn from the Hurley Pro Sunset Beach siting medical reasons. She will be replaced by Australia's Bronte Macaulay

Brazil's Yago Dora continues his recovery from his injury ahead of the season and will be replaced by South Africa's Matthew McGillivray.

2022 Rookies Liam O'Brien and Carlos Munoz both sustained injuries at Pipeline and continue their recoveries. They will be replaced by Jordan Lawler and Barron Mamiya.

The waiting period for the 2022 Hurley Pro Sunset Beach kicks off on Friday, February 11. Keep it locked right here at WorldSurfLeague.com for all the action. And check out the official Surfline forecast for updates on conditions and possible run days.