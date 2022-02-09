- WSL / Laurent Masurel
NewsHurley Pro Sunset BeachKai Lenny

Wildcards, Injury Replacement Surfers Announced For Hurley Pro Sunset Beach

After a historic start to the 2022 Championship Tour at Pipeline, the action is moving up the Kam Highway for the Hurley Pro Sunset Beach. With the waiting period kicking off on Friday, February 11, the wildcards and injury replacements have been named.

After her monumental win at the Billabong Pro Pipeline, the North Shore's Moana Jones Wong sits at World No. 1 and has been awarded the wildcard for Sunset Beach.

The men's wildcard will go to Maui big-wave heroes Kai Lenny and Billy Kemper.

Moana Jones Wong Moana Jones Wong enroute to her recent historic win at the Billabong Pro Pipeline. - WSL / Brent Bielmann

Meanwhile, three-time WSL Champion Gabriel Medina has withdrawn from the Hurley Pro Sunset Beach and will be replaced by Brazil's Caio Ibelli, who's coming off of a Semifinal finish at Pipe.

World No. 6 Caroline Marks has withdrawn from the Hurley Pro Sunset Beach siting medical reasons. She will be replaced by Australia's Bronte Macaulay

Brazil's Yago Dora continues his recovery from his injury ahead of the season and will be replaced by South Africa's Matthew McGillivray.

2022 Rookies Liam O'Brien and Carlos Munoz both sustained injuries at Pipeline and continue their recoveries. They will be replaced by Jordan Lawler and Barron Mamiya.

The waiting period for the 2022 Hurley Pro Sunset Beach kicks off on Friday, February 11. Keep it locked right here at WorldSurfLeague.com for all the action. And check out the official Surfline forecast for updates on conditions and possible run days.

Kai Lenny

- WSL / Keoki Saguibo
Andrew Nichols
In A Battle Of Brother Vs. Brother, John John Florence Wins HIC Pipe Pro

From the start of the day to the last horn, the fabulous Florence boys were just too good on an epic Finals day at Pipeline.

- WSL / Laurent Masurel
Nicolas Leroy
Chianca, Lenny, Dupont Continue Their Reign At Europe's Premier Big Wave Venue

The tow team of Chianca and Lenny have the recipe for success absolutely dialed in, while Dupont simply can't be stopped in Portugal.

- WSL
Ben Collins
Big Wave Season Officially Underway As Surfers Prepare For Events At Jaws And Nazaré

November 15 marks the beginning of the Big Wave season, with two events to run between now and March 31.

- WSL
Jake Howard
Dupont, Lenny Stand Tallest At 2021 Red Bull Big Wave Awards

Justine Dupont and Kai Lenny win Performer Of The Year, as well as a slew of other hardware at the annual Red Bull Big Wave Awards.

- WSL / Helio Antonio
Ben Collins
Kai Lenny And Justine Dupont Lead The Charge For 2021's Biggest Tow Awards

Leading the field, Lenny and Dupont have three entries each in the tow category of this year's Red Bull Big Wave Awards.

Hurley Pro Sunset Beach

- WSL / Surfline
Jonathan Warren
Official Surfline Forecast: Waves Inbound For Start Of Hurley Pro Sunset Beach

After a historic show at Pipeline to kick off the 2022 Championship Tour season, the Hurley Pro Sunset Beach is here and waves are coming.

- WSL / Brent Bielmann
Ben Mondy
Wildcard Pipe Champion Moana Jones Wong Will Continue Her History Making Run At Sunset

Moana Jones Wong became the first surfer to win a Championship Tour event as a Wildcard in over a decade, and will now compete at the

- WSL / Keoki Saguibo
Essentials: The 2022 Hurley Pro Sunset Beach

The second stop of the 2022 Championship Tour will see surfers compete at another famed North Shore proving ground, Sunset Beach.

Vans Off The Wall Moment: Moore And Florence Repeat Their Triple Crown Of Surfing Victories
Presented By Vans

Back-To-Back Triple Crown Champions, Carissa Moore and John John Florence celebrate their hard-charging performances at the Vans Triple

3:20

World Surf League

Tours and Competition

Discover

Contact

© 2022 World Surf League Privacy Terms
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
World Surf League
Download it for free on the App store. Download it for free on Google Play.
Download
Download