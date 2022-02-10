Championship Tour veteran Michel Bourez knows a thing or two about power surfing. And when it comes to taking on Sunset Beach's ominous West Bowl, meeting power with power is the name of the game. We caught up with the Tahitian hammer before the waiting period for the Hurley Pro Sunset Beach kicked off to talk a little Fantasy. These are his picks:
John will be the main guy, for sure. He won at Sunset back in 2011 and he's incredible out there. I just love his carving and he knows how to pick the right waves and he's able to ride shorter boards over there when most others can't.
For sure, Zeke Lau. Zeke has won there before and he's been training so hard. It's one of those waves that fits his surfing so well. For me, he's the best out at Sunset by far, and I'm pretty sure we'll see him make it to Finals Day there.
With an equal third-place result at Pipeline, John John Florence will now focus his attention on Sunset Beach. - WSL / Tony Heff
Sunset has similarities to Haleiwa, both fit her surfing very well and her style of huge carves are exactly what the judges are looking for. I feel like she will deliver, especially after making the final at Pipe.
She's from the North Shore and is used to the power that a wave like Sunset has. It's her first year on tour, but I think this will be the event where she makes it into the Quarterfinals and possibly further.
In pursuit of her sixth World Title, Carissa Moore has plenty of experience at Sunset Beach and is one of the few women on Tour today that has competed there in the past. - WSL / Brent Bielmann
The waiting period for the 2022 Hurley Pro Sunset Beach kicks off on Friday, February 11. Keep it locked right here at WorldSurfLeague.com for all the action. And check out the official Surfline forecast for updates on conditions and possible run days.
CT Power Broker Michel Bourez Makes His Fantasy Picks For Sunset Beach
Brady Lawrence
