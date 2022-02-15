Pro Surfing Returns to Sydney's Eastern Beaches This March for the Mad Mex Maroubra Pro

The 2022 Mad Mex Maroubra Pro presented by N G Farah presented by N G Farah will see some of Australia and New Zealand's best and most promising surfers arrive in Sydney for event three of the Vissla NSW Pro Surf Series.

The elite three-day World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS) 1000 rated event will call Maroubra Beach home between 4-6 March 2022 with a live webcast on 5-6 March via worldsurfleague.com and Kayo Sports.

The four-event NSW Pro Surf Series will see three QS1000 rated events (Maroubra, Great Lakes and Port Stephens) and one men's and women's QS3000 (Central Coast). The four events play a crucial part in the surfers road to qualification in the WSL Challenger Series (CS) and then World Championship Tour (WCT).

The QS runs from February through to April 2022 and determines who has qualified for the CS, which will run from May through to December 2022. Each region will have an allocation of surfers that can qualify for the CS through their regional tour.

Minister for Tourism and Sport Stuart Ayres said the NSW Government was proud to support the Mad Mex Maroubra Pro as part of the Vissla NSW Pro Surf Series.

"I am delighted to be welcoming competitors and visitors to the Mad Mex Maroubra Pro at one of our most iconic beaches just 10km from the CBD, showcasing Sydney's unique combination of world-class surf with cultural and culinary highlights. Few capital cities in the world offer such an irresistible beach-city lifestyle. Events like this send a clear message to the world that NSW is open and ready for visitors to enjoy in a COVID-safe way," Mr Ayres said.

Mad Mex founder Clovis Young says the partnership with Surfing NSW was the perfect way to continue their support of sport and healthy living.

"We're proud to support Surfing NSW for the second year running, now extending to the upcoming NSW Pro Surf Series," Young said. "The partnership aligns with our Fresh Fuel for Life sponsorship program, our commitment to youth sports and our passion for healthy Mexican food. The Fresh Fuel for Life sponsorship program now supports some of Australia's best up-and-coming athletes across both surfing, skateboarding and motocross."

Randwick City Council Mayor Danny Said stated that the elite event at Maroubra Beach is one of the highlights on the summer calendar.

"The Mad Mex Maroubra Pro has been a staple competition on the Randwick City Council calendar for over five years and we can't wait to see it return in 2022," The Mayor said. "The event regularly sees some of Australia's best surfers in action at one of Sydney's most iconic beaches and provides up-and-coming local surfers with plenty of inspiration as they venture down a competitive surfing path."

Surfing NSW CEO Luke Madden said Maroubra provides the ideal spot for people to come and watch future World Champions.

"The Mad Mex Maroubra Pro has become a proving place for many of recently qualified World Championship Tour surfers like Molly Picklum and Connor O'Leary who have won this event on their road to the dream tour," Madden said. "It's a great event for the athletes but also the perfect place for the whole community and surf fans to come to watch future stars of the sport."

WSL APAC Tour Manager Ty Sorati said it is exciting to have a WSL event back in Sydney for 2022.

"Maroubra has such a rich history with competitive professional surfing. The WSL is stoked to be continuing the tradition and returning to Sydney's eastern suburbs once again this March," Sorati said. "As always, the event looks to be attracting a solid field of competitors from around Australia and New Zealand and the Mad Mex Maroubra Pro will once again play a massive part in deciding the region's Challenger Series qualifiers for 2022."

All events will be webcast through worldsurfleague.com and the WSL App.

*The 2022 Vissla NSW Pro Surf Series will be proudly supported by the NSW Government through its tourism and major events agency, Destination NSW.

The series will also be proudly supported by Vissla, Randwick City Council, Central Coast Council, Mid Coast Council, Port Stephens Council, Mad Mex, Sisstrevolution, Storage King, Moby's Beachside Retreat, Avoca Beach Hotel, WSL and Surfing NSW.*