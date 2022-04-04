Maroubra to Welcome Pro Surfers to Two-Day WSL Qualifying Series 1000 Event Next Week

The 2022 Mad Mex Maroubra Pro presented by N G Farah World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS)1000 will host surfing champions of the future this Tuesday and Wednesday April 5 - 6. It is the only event in the Vissla NSW Pro Surf Series to land in Sydney, making it a special opportunity for competitors who will get to surf at one of the city's premier breaks with just their other competitors in the lineup.

The elite two-day WSL QS1000 rated event will see Australia and New Zealand's best up-and-coming stars return to Maroubra beach in the quest to secure the first valuable points towards 2023 Challenger Series qualification. The event will be webcast live both days via Kayo Sports and the World Surf League.

Aspiring professional surfer Koda Killorn has grown up in the Maroubra surf community among many successful world-class surfers. He hopes to make his mark using his local knowledge of the break to get a head-start with points for the 2023 season.

"To have a WSL QS1000 event at my home beach is awesome," said Killorn. "Surfing is such a big part of our community in Maroubra and everyone is so supportive. If I can do well at this event in front of my family, friends and the local crew it would be pretty special."

On what to expect from the Sydney beach at the moment, Killorn says, "What's unique about Maroubra is that it can produce powerful set waves with big open faces but also has a reform section close to the beach that can provide extra opportunity for points if you can link it up just right."

For current WSL QS Australia/Oceania regional rankings top five athlete Nyxie Ryan (Lennox Head) competing at the Maroubra Pro is just as important as any pro event. "It doesn't matter where you're sitting on the rankings as a surfer, rankings can swing every event. I'm just trying to surf as many heats as I can because you learn something each time you paddle out, win or lose and every point matters."

Consistent good results at WSL QS events can lead to Challenger Series and World Championship Tour (WCT) qualification, with even the CT surfers needing to accumulate points on regional tours across the year.

The 2022 Mad Mex Maroubra Pro presented by N G Farah will run from April 5 - 6 and will be webcast through worldsurfleague.com and the WSL App and via Kayo Sports.