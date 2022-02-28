Cabarate Pro: Local Wildcard Gianmarco Oliva's Dream to Compete Professionally A Reality

Surf fans around the world will get a glimpse of the beauty Dominican Republic has to offer with the Cabarete Pro powered by Carambula Surf House set to start March 3 - 6. With this event comes a high-caliber roster of North America's top talents looking for valuable points toward their 2021/22' season, but a slew of local entries are hoping to dismantle those goals and make a name for themselves.

One being Round of 64 wildcard Gianmarco Oliva. The 21-year-old will get his first crack at taking on the professional scene and it's right where he grew up at Encuentro Beach. Oliva calls home waters at "The Left" where competitors will vie for 1,000 points.

WSL: What does it mean to you and your fellow countrymen to represent your local beaches against the surfers coming to DR?

Gianmarco: I've always hoped of having a WSL contest at home. It's truly a dream come true.

Olvia has risen through the local ranks as a standout and now hopes to make some noise on the big stage. - WSL / The Search DR

It's a great opportunity to show who we are to all the people. And also show them the waves here in the DR and it's really amazing that the WSL made a stop at our home break!

Do you have any expectations or goals coming into this event for the first time?

I'm just trying to stay calm trust myself and do the best I can at the wave I surf all the time. My goal is to win.

What is something special about DR that you'd like to share with the world?

We have amazing waves all around the country and nobody really surfs them. The people around here are really nice and always happy. It's a sick place to live if your are a surfer!

Selman's forehand will be on full display once more in the North America region this week after - WSL / Ricardo Malaver

Check out more from Luciani, top wildcard threat, DR resident Manuel Selman, and more at the Cabarete Pro powered by Carambula Surf House QS 1,000. Selman grew up surfing these coastlines since the age of eight and recognizes the opportunities at hand for local competitors as he now surfs out of Chile in WSL South America region.

" I think the WSL's collaboration with the Carambola Surf House to bring the first QS event to the island will make a positive impact to surfing in the Dominican Republic," said previously to WSL. "Local surfers will learn and have a new motivation to get better and prepare for the next year's event."