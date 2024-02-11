Wheeler Hasburgh Wins 2024 Surf and Wind City Cabarete Pro

Today, Wheeler Hasburgh claimed a win at the World Surf League (WSL) Surf and Wind City Cabarete Pro, a men's North America Qualifying Series (QS) 1,000, over Taro Watanabe in the Final at Playa Encuentro. Three-to-five foot swell pulsed to elevate performances with Semifinal and Final action unfolding on Finals Day to crown Hasburgh the 2024 event victor and earn his maiden WSL victory in phenomenal fashion.

A clash of event standouts provided fireworks and Wheeler Hasburgh's backhand power delivered an excellent showing alongside Taro Watanabe with Hasburgh gaining the edge for his first-ever WSL win.

Hasburgh's Dream Run in Dominican Republic Delivers Maiden WSL Win

A battle of North America's emerging talents and event standouts provided a showdown in the Final featuring Watanabe and Hasburgh. Watanabe struck first in the but it was not a wave of scoring consequence as Hasburgh waited for his opportunity to answer holding priority. Hasburgh's opener garnered a mid-range, 6.33 (out of a possible 10) before Watanabe was able to find a Playa Encuentro gem to unleash his backhand attack on and posted a 7.33 to overtake the lead heading into the 20-minute mark. The ocean came to life with a flurry of action and Hasburgh found his opportunity to respond back and slammed a critical section on his backhand to accrue an excellent 8.83.

However, the action wasn't done yet and Watanabe unloaded on three major backhand attacks to garner an excellent 8.83 of his own to regain the lead from Hasburgh. Then, Hasburgh answered back immediately and posted another excellent 8.03, totaling a 16.86 (out of a possible 20) to Watanabe's 16.33 heat total. Watanabe's final effort in the dying moments wouldn't provide him the score for Hasburgh to earn his maiden WSL chair-up.

"I could cry right now I'm so emotional and I just love surfing so much," said Hasburgh. "This is what I want to do every day so this is a dream come true and just thank you so much. This place is so special and will always hold a place in my heart. Just to be here with all my friends and my family and these amazing people. This is just incredible. Taro is one of my idols. I watch him surf so much and have learned a lot and those are my goals in surfing."

Hasburgh's charge to the Final began with a clash against former event victor and 2023 runner-up, Manuel Selman (CHL), in the Semifinals. Selman's unfortunate priority interference within the first five minutes of the heat set up Hasburgh to make his way into the Final. Now, Hasburgh is within striking distance of 2024 Challenger Series qualification.

Taro Watanabe (USA) hammered his way into the Final with brilliant performances throughout the week. - WSL / Obdulio Luna

Watanabe Fights to the End, Earns Runner-up and Moves to No. 2

One of the most consistent performers of the event, Taro Watanabe was able to find his way through heats, winning all but his Round of 16 heat, with his signature style and power. A brilliant start to Finals Day for Watanabe began with a convincing Semifinal victory over Tyler Gunter. This marks Watanabe's second-career win and fourth QS Final appearance as he moves to No. 2 on the North America rankings heading into the final two events of the 2023/2024 season.

"First I just want to congratulate Wheeler, he's a really good surfer and he's improving a lot," said Watanabe. "This is his first win I think so that's really cool. I just want to thank all the locals for making this happen and I'm grateful to be here. I feel great, it's been nice and so warm so I came here early andd just surfed before the competition every day. I've just been really focused for this event but not put too much pressure on myself and just taking it two waves at time."

Despite a costly priority mistake, Manuel Selman (CHL) still put on a show for his home crowd and found one of the event's best barrels in the Final. - WSL / Christian Rua

Notable Finishes for Gunter and Selman

The big conclusion to the event ended with Tyler Gunter and Manuel Selman (CHL) earning their first Semifinal appearances of the 2023/2024 season. Selman's dominant Quarterfinal display set him up for a third-straight Finals Day showing at the wave that helped shape his surfing. A priority interference mistake was the difference in Selman's charge toward a third-consecutive Final appearance and collecting 650 points toward his 2023/2024 run.

Tyler Gunter (USA) now sits at No. 11 on the rankings following an impressive run throughout the Surf and Wind City Cabarete Pro. - WSL / Obdulio Luna

Gunter's streak of Quarterfinal results ended with his breakthrough into the Semifinals and reinforced his case for a chance to qualify for the 2024 Challenger Series. The Semifinal appearance garnered Gunter 650 points of his own and currently sits at No. 11 heading into the last stretch of 2023/2024.

Next Stop: Ron Jon Quiksilver and Roxy Pro

Ron Jon Quiksilver and Roxy Pro is the next stop on the 2023/2024 North America Qualifying Series for both the men and women alongside the Pro Juniors. The competition window opens on Wednesday, March 6, and closes on Sunday, March 10, 2024.

Competition heated up at Playa Encuentro with Round of 16 and Quarterfinal battles unraveling featuring some of North America's top-tier competitors to decide who made their way into Finals Day. Plus, a groundbreaking day for Dominican Republic's surfing history witnessed the first live broadcast of a WSL event. Now, the 2024 event conclusion looms with Manuel Selman, Tyler Gunter, Taro Watanabe, and Wheeler Hasburgh ready to give it everything.

Moving day at the World Surf League (WSL) Surf and Wind City Cabarete Pro, a men's North America Qualifying Series (QS) 1,000, determined Semifinalists after competitors battled through the Round of 16 and head-to-head Quarterfinal match ups. Three-to-five foot, stormy conditions tested some of North America's current upper echelon with stacked heats that provided a showcase of clashes. Now, Finals Day awaits with just four competitors remaining to vie for the 2024 event title after the first-ever WSL live broadcast brought the action to the world and will be live for Finals Day.

In the lineup that groomed his surfing, Manuel Selman's blistering Quarterfinal performance earned a near-perfect 9.00 and 16.67 heat total to surge back into Finals Day.

Selman's Near-Perfection Overtakes Caribbean Clash

A Quarterfinal showdown between Manuel Selman and Dwight Pastrana unfolded with Selman holding it down for his local crowd of the Puerto Rican standout. Selman and Pastrana traded early blows before Selman took control with a near-perfect 9.00 (out of a possible) and 16.67 (out of a possible 20) heat total. This marks Selmans' third-straight Finals Day at the lineup that helped shape his surfing and love for all watersports in Cabarete.

"I feel really good to be here at home and making heats," said Selman. "This is my first year back in the North America region and as I expected this is my best result so far and will give me a chance to get to Barbados and qualify for the Challenger Series. I had a previous buckled board that still felt really good and it buckled again [on that nine] (laughs)."

Taro Watanabe overpowered a backhand battle with Jose Lopez in the first Quarterfinal of the 2024 Surf and Wind City Cabarete Pro and now looks to move closer to overtaking North America No. 2.

Watanabe Keeps the Pace in Dominican and Breaks Into Semifinals

One of North America's perennial threats Taro Watanabe earned his first Semifinal appearance of the 2023/2024 season after overtaking event standout Jose Lopez in their Quarterfinal bout. Watanabe's backhand garnered a 14.10 heat total to stay ahead of Lopez's efforts despite an impressive 7.70. Now, current North America No. 3 Watanabe looks to maintain pace atop the rankings with a third-career Final appearance in his sights.

"I haven't made it past the Quarters this year so to make it to the Semifinals makes me really happy," said Watanabe. "J.J. [Lopez] is a really cool person and I'm honored to have a heat with him. Any heat I make it's one heat closer to making the Challenger Series so I'm just focusing on two waves at a time right now. Just not getting to ahead of myself."

Tyler Gunter is surging in the Dominican Republic and launched himself into a 7.83 to overtake an in-form Owen Moss for a spot into the Semifinals.

Gunter and Hasburgh Notch Vital Semifinal Appearances

The day that began with 16 competitors dwindled to just four with Tyler Gunter and Wheeler Hasburghadding their names to the Semifinals. Gunter's aerial antics earned him a 7.83 to take down an in-form Owen Moss (USA). Gunter now looks to break into first QS Final since 2021 and push himself up the rankings ahead of the season's end.

"I had a pretty tough start to the heat and had a hard time getting it going but it's like a wind swell at home in Newport so I'm feeling comfortable," said Gunter. "I got lucky to pull that air for the 7.83 at the end of the heat to turn it so I'm stoked right now and I want to carry that into Finals Day. This season I've been stuck with three Quarterfinals so to finally get over that hurdle is amazing and I can't wait."

After a perfect 10 in Day 2's aciton, Wheeler Hasburgh didn't let up and went toe-to-toe with current North America No. 1 Alan Cleland in their Quarterfinal clash to earn his place into the Semifinals.

A back and forth battle finished Quarterfinal action with Hasburgh overtaking current North America No. 1 Alan Cleland and moves closer to his first WSL QS Final appearance.

Event organizers will reconvene at 8:30 a.m. AST to determine a possible 9:00 a.m. AST start for Finals Day.

Watch LIVE The Wind and Surf City Cabarete Pro will open on February 7 and hold a competition window through February 11, 2024. Finals Day of the event will be broadcast LIVE on WorldSurfLeague.com, WSL's YouTube channel, and the free WSL app.

Top Seeds Debut With Perfection in Paradise

Perfection in paradise courtesy of top seeds Wheeler Hasburgh and Kei Kobayashi paved the way for a Day 2 spectacle at Playa Encuentro with blistering performances from John Mel, Braeden Kopec, Owen Moss, and more to set up Round of 16 bouts.

A high-performance clinic unfolded on Day 2 at the World Surf League (WSL) Surf and Wind City Cabarete Pro, a men's North America Qualifying Series (QS) 1,000, with top seeds making their debuts. Four-to-six foot, occasional plus sets, wind swell pushed into Playa Encuentro's left reef break to provide heavy sections competitors were able to unleash their power on. The Round of 32 was completed in its entirety with top seeds taking control alongside opening day standouts.

Kei Kobayashi - WSL / Obdulio Luna

Kobayashi and Hasburgh Deliver Perfection in Paradise

Not one, but two perfect 10-point rides (out of a possible 10) were delivered courtesy of Kei Kobayashi (USA) and Wheeler Hasburgh (CAN) in their respective debuts. Kobayashi unleashed two critical backhand power hacks to post his 10 and accrued an event-best so far, 17.25 (out of a possible 20) heat total. This marks Kobayashi's first 10 in WSL competition and moves forward to keep his momentum alive from Pismo Beach.

"That wave swung pretty wide and it was a proper wave, went for the grab rail bottom turn before the first turn and I knew there was a second section," said Kobayashi. "Less is more is what my brother always tells me (laughs). There's a lot of water moving, so I had a step-up board, just an inch bigger, and it's always nice when you have really good waves. I got a ninth in Pismo and that last heat was one of those heats I've been wanting to put together for awhile now so it felt really good to open up."

Wheeler Hasburgh's (CAN) oustanding performance earned him a 16.00 heat total of his own. - WSL / Christian Rua

Hasburgh left no doubt in the judges mind with a perfect 10-point ride on his decimating backhand attack. The Tofino, Canada, competitor approached a massive, critical section and threw caution to the wind to overtake the lead from Dominican Republic's own Manuel Selman (CHL). Hasburgh looks to capitalize on this opportunity to make up ground toward the 2024 Challenger Series qualification.

"It's funny my first wave was 3-point ride that went all the way to the beach and I'm paddling back out to see Manuel and Lucas [Owston] go nuts, they're such incredible surfers, for excellent waves so I knew I'd have to go big," said Hasburgh. "I just wanted to find the two biggest waves I could. I took off on a big closeout and just went for it and it sent me down, and out of instinct just threw up my hands and screamed (laughs). This is why I surf. To feel all those emotions and to get my first 10 is insane."

John Mel (USA) found his form for near-perfection, earning a 9.25, in his Round of 32 debut. - WSL / Christian Rua

Mel Lights Up Return to Dominican Republic

John Mel delivered a sensational debut in his return to the Dominican Republic. Mel's searing forehand accrued a 17.00 heat total, including a near-perfect 9.25 (out of a possible 10). The Challenger Series qualification threat looks to hold his place at No. 7 on the rankings and surge through the final events of the 2023/2024 season.

"I'm just trying to have a lot fun here in this beautiful place and just enjoy it as much as I can," said Mel. "I'm trying to keep the vibes light after feeling like I took the last few events super serious which created more pressure on myself. Obviously the rankings are in the back of my head but I'm trying to just keep them there and really enjoy the moment and be present."

Max Self Eugene - WSL / Christian Rua

Eugene Holds it Down for Dominican Republic Fans

Amid top seeds making their statements, Max Self Eugene (DOM) gave his home crowd plenty to celebrate in his Round of 32 debut. A stout battle featuring perennial North America threat Josh Burke (BRB), Alberto Munoz (CRC), and Remy Juboori (USA), Eugene went to work to deliver a heat win and move into the Round of 16 with the support of his family and friends on the beach.

"It's awesome, we get 25 minutes to catch the two best waves and other than it being a hard paddle out there it's super fun," said Eugene. "Everybody on the beach out here supporting me, my mom and dad, m family, my friends, it's so incredible. It's crazy, I just started surfing again after being out for three months when I torn my meniscus so I'm just stoked and couldn't be feeling better."

Also notching debut wins in the Round of 32, Braeden Kopec, Taro Watanabe, Ryland Rubens, and Owen Moss make their moves toward the Round of 16 with plenty of momentum.

Event organizers will reconvene at 8:30 a.m. AST to determine a possible 9:00 a.m. AST start for competition.

Opening day action got underway at the World Surf League (WSL) Surf and Wind City Cabarete Pro, a men's North America Qualifying Series (QS) 1,000, with powerful performances from emerging and perennial event threats. Three-to-four foot, north wind swell provided a showcase of entertainment from men's Round of 56 and 48 contingent to kick off competition. Now, top-seeded competitors await their start against today's standouts with plenty of swell on the horizon.

Day 1: Competitors Overpower Opening Day Conditions

Jose Lopez (VEN) delivered a brilliant performance to accrue a near-excellent heat total. - WSL / Christian Rua

Lopez Soars to Excellent Showing in Debut

Jose Lopez found his form right away, earning an excellent 8.25 (out of a possible 10) courtesy of a lofty air-reverse he rode away from cleanly. The Venezuelan continues to show his potential of being an event spoiler when he's in the jersey and provided another spectacle to have local fans cheering, earning an opening day's best 15.00 (out of a possible 20) heat total after utilizing his backhand attack. Now, Lopez sets his sights on the top-seeded Round of 32 with his goals set for more.

"I'm super stoked after being in Pismo last week and back in warm water, tropical weather, and feeling the Latino vibes here so I'm happy," said Lopez. "That heat was breaking the ice. I had a tough result in Pismo and I was hungry coming here so I wanted to get some good waves. I like going to the air and we had good wind for it so that was great and the left provided some good sections to hit as well, but the goal here is to make the Final so I'm going with everything."

Keoni Lasa (EUK) prepares for his Round of 48 showcase, the second-highest heat total of opening day. - WSL / Christian Rua

Lasa Delivers Powerful Forehand to Join Top-Seeded Round of 32

2023 event standout Keoni Lasa provided a showcase on his forehand in the Round of 48 after narrowly escaping his Round of 56 debut. Lasa's ability to attack critical sections yielded an excellent 8.50 to surge into the top-seeded Round of 32 where he looks to dismantle proceedings once again.

"I had a tough first heat and couldn't find the good waves so I focused on that in the last heat" said Lasa. "I'm happy I was able to do so and get some good ones and now I'm ready for tomorrow. This wave fits my surfing really well and I come here every year to show my surfing. I had a good run last year and I'm hoping to do the same this year and go even deeper into the event."

Selman Steamrolls Through Debut, Eyes Set on Bigger Performances

Manuel Selman (CHL) looks for a three-peat Final apperance and started with a Round of 48 victory. - WSL / Christian Rua

Since this event's inception, Manuel Selman has put on a showcase for his home crowd at Playa Encuentro. The Chilean made Dominican Republic his home at a young age and learned to surf in this very lineup, showcasing his knowledge in the tricky conditions with a 7.00 and 12.25 heat total. Selman now looks to rattle the top-ranked competitors of the North America region with another surge at home. "We're having some weird west winds which we normally don't get so that made it a bit tricky but this week looks great for waves on the forecast so I'm happy to make it through that heat," said Selman. "It's great to be back for a third year with family and friends cheering on the beach, and I'm ready for the rest of the event. A few more local guys made it through today and there's a few more in the next round so it's exciting to see that and hopefully we can get it done."

Selman is joined into the Round of 32 by fellow Dominican Cristian Padilla where they will join Gian Marco Oliva and Max Self Eugene.

Burke Displays Dominant Form Near Home

Jacob Burke (BRB) is back in familiar waters and found his form right away. - WSL / Obdulio Luna

Barbados' own Jacob Burke stormed through his Round of 48 debut with a dominant backhand display, accruing a 13.40 heat total. Burke was right at home in warm waters and looks to find the spark ahead of the season-ending event at his home break Soup Bowl in just a few weeks time, but has his sights on a big result at Playa Encuentro.

"It's pretty nice to be back in warm waters even though it was pretty tricky in my heat with the wind," said Burke. "But, I surfed this morning and two days ago when the winds were like this so I was ready for antyhing and luckily it paid off. Being back here in warm water I feel strong, the wetsuits can feel like a weight and make paddling much more difficult so it's great to be here and I'm looking forward to the rest of the week."

Alberto Muñoz was joined by Round of 56 standout Jacob Szekely in their Round of 48 showdown and moved into the Round of 32 alongside recent SLO CAL Open Pismo Beach Pro Junior winner Kai Kushner, Greyson Grant, and Juan Gerena Martinez, who earned heat wins of their own.

Event organizers will reconvene for a 8:30 a.m. AST call to determine a possible 9:00 a.m. AST start.