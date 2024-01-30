Surf and Wind Cabarete Pro Brings North America Qualifying Series Contingent Back to Dominican Republic

The World Surf League (WSL) North America Qualifying Series (QS) head from the cold waters of Pismo Beach to the Caribbean's destination of the Dominican Republic. The Surf and Wind City Cabarete Pro brings back the men's QS contingent vying for valuable points toward 2024 Challenger Series qualification and providing Caribbean competitors with points near home beginning February 7 - 11. This marks the third consecutive year of competition at the pristine lineup of Playa Encuentro and will be broadcast LIVE for the first time.

The men's North America Qualifying Series contenders are back in action at Dominican Republic's gem of Playa Encuentro within Cabarete's pristine beauty and culture beginning February 7 - 11.

Cabarete Hosts Men's QS 1,000 at Playa Encuentro's Pristine Reef

The lineup of Playa Encuentro will test competitors over shallow reef with both the left and the right providing a spectacle since 2022. This event provides North America's Caribbean contingent with an opportunity close to home and in familiar waters to get valuable time in the jersey while competing against some of the region's best.

"We're all stoked to host the WSL once again in our hometown of Cabarete," said Event Director Brian Meija. "It's become an annual event the surf community looks forward to and it has motivated local surfers of all levels, but especially our next generation of groms. Our local surf competitions by Caribbean Surf Connection have shown elevated participation, the grom tour led by Jorge Mijares and his staff has been a staple and well received by parents, and the surfing levels have shown much improvement across the board."

Meija's initial motivation for bringing the WSL to the Dominican Republic was to promote the north coast surfing scene as a true surf destination. With the help of his team, that motivation has turned into success for the local area and its businesses as they prepare for a third-consecutive year.

Manuel Selman spent his childhood on the wave Playa Encuentro and has a win and a runner-up to his name heading into the 2024 event. - WSL / Wolfe Photographe

Opportunity for Caribbean Competitors to Compete for Points Near Home Returns

Meija's efforts were recognized by the Ministerio de Turismo Republica Dominica and garnered their full support, returning as a pivotal sponsor to the event. With all the success the event has brought back to the island, the tourism board continues to see the impact in Cabarete and the lineup of Playa Encuentro. Now, a live broadcast will stream the event to the world for more eyes on Playa Encuentro than ever before.

"The surf and wind city Cabarete welcomes back the WSL QS for the third consecutive year," said XX of the Ministerio de Turismo Republica Dominica. "It is with the support of the tourism board of the Dominican Republic that Cabarete town and Playa Encuentro have become one of the most important surfing sites in the Caribbean. We're seeing more and more surfers develop here, pushing each other, and this event gives them a glimpse of what is possible in professional surfing with spectators on the beach and now around the world with a live broadcast."

All eyes will be on Playa Encuentro and the competitors putting on a showcase of high-performance surfing. - WSL / Wolfe Photographe

Critical Event for Contenders Looking to Make Up Ground in 2024 Challenger Series Qualification

After the SLO CAL Open Pismo Beach presented by Surfing For Hope concluded, the North America QS rankings shuffled with both the men's and women's garnering new rankings leaders. Plus, with massive wins, Talia Swindal and Taj Lindblad moved closer to securing their places among the 2024 Challenger Series qualifiers with Swindal now sharing No. 1 with Kirra Pinkerton, alongside men's No. 1 Alan Cleland, and Lindblad currently at No. 5.

With the likes of recent SLO CAL Open Pismo Beach runner-up Cleland, Levi Slawson, Michael Dunphy, John Mel, Lucas Owston, plus 2022 event victor and 2023 runner-up Manuel Selman looking to play spoiler among more in attendance, the race for the Top 7 will light up Play Encuentro.

Watch LIVE

The Wind and Surf City Cabarete Pro will open on February 7 and hold a competition window through February 11, 2024. Once called ON, the event will be broadcast LIVE on WorldSurfLeague.com, WSL's YouTube channel, and the free WSL app.