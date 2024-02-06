Contenders Ready For Opening Day at Surf and Wind City Cabarete Pro

The World Surf League (WSL) North America Qualifying Series (QS) contingent have arrived on the Dominican Republic's pristine beaches ahead of the Surf and Wind City Cabarete Pro QS 1,000, beginning February 7 - 11. The island nation's own join fellow Caribbean competitors looking for success in front of their home crowd and to retain the event title back within the islands. Playa Encuentro's pristine reef will play host to these competitors and more of North America's contenders looking to gain ground in the rankings.

After being dealt a heavy blow in Barbados to end the 2022/2023 season, Alan Cleland came back firing on all cylinders in 2023/2024. Cleland claimed the ISA Gold Medal, a Semifinal at the Jack's Surfboards Pro and recent SLO CAL Open Pismo Beach runner-up to turn his career around. Now, he sits atop the North America QS rankings with a new mindset, bravado, and a chance to clinch his 2024 Challenger Series position. Watch Cleland and more LIVE at the Surf and Wind City Cabarete Pro beginning February 7 - 11.

Cleland Enters Ranked New North America No. 1

A phenomenal showing in Pismo Beach carried Alan Cleland to his first-ever QS Final and earned a runner-up behind Taj Lindblad. Cleland finds himself in new territory atop the North America rankings with just three events remaining. Now, Cleland, 21, looks to hold his place there and make history of his own as the first Mexican competitor to hoist the Regional QS title starting at Playa Encuentro. "I'm stoked to be going back to D.R., I love the place and all the people and it just reminds me of home as well as just a lot of places I really like," said Cleland. "I feel in a really good momentum and a good place to be. It'll be that in between size where it'll hit the reef just right and there's always that crazy air wind so I can't wait. It's a really exciting moment in my career and I can't wait for this one." Cleland will face the likes of current Challenger Series qualifiers Levi Slawson, Michael Dunphy, Taro Watanabe, and John Mel among many more of the region's top-tier competitors.

Gian Marco Oliva (DOM) looks for another opportunity to compete in home waters. - WSL / Wolf Photographe

Dominican Republic's Own and Caribbean Contingent Vying for Success at Home These contenders will have to deal with the Dominican Republic's own looking to bring the title back to their home sands. Manuel Selman, who was raised in the very lineup of Playa Encuentro, claimed the inaugural event win before earning runner-up in 2023. Now, Selman joins the likes of Dominican's own Gian Marco Oliva, Max Self Eugene, Pedro Fernandez, and fellow Caribbean competitors Josh Burke, Jacob Burke, Dwight Pastrana, Giancarlo Mendez, and more in trying to put on a show for their supporters.

"Getting the support from tourism to continue for a third year is great and everyone is stoked," said Selman. "The job that Brian Meija and the team from Carambola are doing is incredible. These kids are starting to take it seriously, get coaches, and they're seeing that baseball isn't the only way out and that you can make it out through surfing. This event has brought a lot back to the community and to see this change happen in two years is insane just by having this QS event."

A solid forecast may provide some high-performance surfing from some of the region's best, but possible winds could affect the conditions on hand and test competitors looking for valuable points to push themselves back up the rankings following the SLO CAL Open Pismo Beach.

Barbados' own Josh Burke joins an elite cast looking to make up ground near home. - WSL / Alexico

Valuable Points on the Line at Playa Encuentro

Competitors sitting on the cusp of the 2024 Challenger Series qualification are in attendance and looking for a major result to push themselves back into the race. With just over 1,000 points between current No. 7 John Mel and No. 13 Tyler Gunter and two events left, those looking to gain ground have the opportunity at Playa Encuentro. Plus, those toward the higher end of the rankings also have the opportunity to push the bar and create some space between them and their fellow contingent with every point able to make the difference by season's end.

Event organizers will convene at 8:30 a.m. AST for a possible 9:00 a.m. AST start for opening day action.