Early Contenders Prove their Case to Start La Marginal Surfing Pro

A historic opening day unfolded at the World Surf League (WSL) La Marginal Surfing Pro, a men's and women's Qualifying Series (QS) 3000, with Puerto Rico hosting its first QS competition since 2011. Two-to-four foot swell provided plenty of opportunity for early event contenders to shine with both men and women getting underway. Men's Round of 128 and women's Round of 48 finished in their entirety with intermittent squalls testing competitors.

Nadav Attar's Impressive Debut Goes Excellent

Nadav Attar's (ISR) late-heat antics sent him to the Round of 96 with a debut heat win in excellent form. - WSL / Andrew Nichols

Rising talent Nadav Attar put on a clutch performance in the dying minutes to deliver the day's first excellent score of 8.33 (out of a possible 10) in his debut. Attar is no stranger to Puerto Rican waters and showed his ability to perform under pressure, delivering a 13.83 (out of a possible 20) heat total, as he looks for a major result.

"That heat was a blessing. I was losing and needed a big score and I always have faith that I was going to get it," said Attar. "I got a really good left and got three big maneuvers of it and I knew it was the score. I felt the energy of it and I'm really thankful. I was here last year and this place is paradise. It's a lot like home just more Caribbean and it's what we love."

Bryan Perez (SLV) showed he's more than capable of delivering a powerful backhand. - WSL / Andrew Nichols

Former CT Wildcard Bryan Perez Pushes the Standard on Opening Day

Earlier this year Bryan Perez showed how dangerous he can be in the jersey, besting 2019 WSL Champion Italo Ferreira (BRA) at his home break as a Championship Tour (CT) wildcard. Now, Perez brings that bravado to the QS and unleashed an impressive 7.83 on his backhand attack. Though known for his explosive forehand on El Salvador's right hand point breaks, Perez returns to the QS after a brief hiatus in great form on the lefts of Puerto Rico.

"I love going left, it feels like something new with going right at home all the time," said Perez. "This wave is so fun and I love being back in Puerto Rico. I always have a great time here with all the good vibes and people. This is my first QS in a long time and I'm stoked to be back in the jersey."

Puerto Rico's Ricardo Delgado started strong in his first QS event since 2015 and earned a momentum building debut heat win. Delgado's backhand accrued a 6.33 to overtake the lead from California's Blaze Roche and held firm until the horn sounded.

Early heat wins for Gabriel Arturo Vargas, Lucas Cassity, Jairo Perez, Braden Jones, Elishama Beackford, Giorgio Gomez, Rey Hernandez, Dane Libby, Jake Dodson, Juliano Uzuelli, Eeli Timperi, Gabriel Griffin, and Yago Ramos sent them into the Round of 96 with plenty of steam.

Chelsea Tuach (BRB) felt right at home in the Caribbean and posted the day's best performance. - WSL / Andrew Nichols

Chelsea Tuach sets the Scale in Dominant Form

Former CT competitor, Barbados' first-ever, and perennial Challenger Series threat Chelsea Tuach put on a clinic in her Round of 48 debut to set the tone in women's competition. Tuach's forehand went to work to post a 6.67 before unleashing her backhand power to earn the first excellent score of women's battles - an 8.00 and the day's best heat total of a 14.67 (out of a possible 20). Now, Tuach looks to continue building momentum into the top-seeded Round of 32.

"Today was tricky but even so there were some gems out there so I enjoyed myself," said Tuach. "It's great to be here. I didn't think I was going to be back here so soon so to have a QS here is amazing. Having this event in the Caribbean and near home is great and I'm looking forward to the week."

Bailey Turner (USA) upped the ante in her Round of 48 debut. - WSL / Andrew Nichols

Bailey Turner Breaks Through, Makes Her Early Statement

Southern California's Bailey Turner looked well in her comfort zone after turning in a powerful showing including a 7.67. Turner's forehand attack and timing led to a 13.67 heat total that pushed the scale early for women's competition. Now, Turner prepares for the top-seeded, Round of 32 when competition resumes.

"It's so fun to have waves for a contest after a lot of the contests have been really small," said Turner. "This wave is so much fun and I'm so happy to be surfing it for an event. This is my first time here and I had no clue what to expect but it's amazing. There's a lot of good waves and I like that it's hot for the warm water."

Also notching big heat wins in their debuts, Zoey Kaina, Maddie Storrer, Taylor Stacy, Kylie Pulcini, Lilie Kulber, and Alana Lopez make their way into the Round of 32.

Event organizers will reconvene at 7:00 a.m. EST for a possible 7:30 a.m. EST start.

The La Marginal Surfing Pro competition window opens on Wednesday, October 30, and runs through Sunday, November 3, 2024.