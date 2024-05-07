Sierra Kerr and Leo Casal Win 2024 Sydney Surf Pro Junior at North Narrabeen

Sierra Kerr (AUS) and Leo Casal (BRA) have claimed impressive wins at North Narrabeen for the 2024 Sydney Surf Pro Junior. The pair overcame massive fields in their respective divisions as they now shift their focus to the GWM Sydney Surf Pro presented by Bonsoy, Stop No. 2 of the World Surf League (WSL) 2024 Challenger Series (CS) which commences tomorrow at the same location.
Sierra Kerr - WSL
Sierra Kerr (AUS) has continued her incredible start to 2024, claiming a fifth WSL event win in less than five months. The exciding young prodigious talent was able to post a 13.74 (out of a possibl 20) two wave total to take a convincing win over her opponents. The win made it back-to-back victories at the Sydney Surf Pro Junior for Kerr while Laura Raupp (BRA), Jahly Stokes (AUS), and Isla Huppatz (AUS) finished in second, third, fourth respectively.
"Yeah wow it has been a good first half of the year, pretty solid," Kerr said. "I haven't thought about it too much but yeah, there has been a few wins, it's nice to hear it. I like doing all the pro juniors but definitely didn't have a good snapper event, so it's good to get a win and get some confidence back and get some practice at the wave."
Sierra Kerr - WSL / Bella Murphy
Brazilian Leo Casal (BRA), has come to North Narrabeen with his main focus being on the Challegner Series event but thought the Pro Junior would be the perfect way to get some reps in under the pressure of a heat. The electric young goofy-footer was in full attack mode all day, eventually overcoming Northern Beaches local Winter Vincent (AUS) narrowly in second place. Lennix Smith and Will Martin (AUS) finished in third and fourth in the Final.
"These guys were ripping so much," Casal said. "I watch videos of all these surfers so I've just been happy to be here mixing it with them. I love Australia, it's a magical place - I'd love to live here. I want to send thanks to my support crew here. Congrats to everyone, I love you guys."
Leo Casal - WSL / Bella Murphy
