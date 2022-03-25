Asia Open QS1,000 Down To Business End

The 2022 Asia Open presented by Parasol QS1,000 ran another big day of competition, deciding the women's Quarterfinalists and men's final 16. This is the one and only event that will decide who from Japan qualifies for the all-important WSL Challenger Series.
Women's Quarterfinal 1 will see Shino Matsuda match up against Minami Nonaka. Matsuda was the highest ranked Japanese surfer on last year's Challenger Series at 17th while Nonaka finished 29th.
"This is a very important event for Japanese surfer," Matsuda said. "I feel good,I Avery happy to be here. I will do my best to win."
Women's Quarterfinal 2 will feature Asia Open Pro Junior winner Anon Matsuoka and Japan's Olympic Games Bronze medalist Amuro Tsuzuki. Tsuzuki finished 33rd on last year's Challenger Series and has been in sensational form at the Asia Open this week. Matsuoka didn't compete in the 2021 Challenger Series.
Women's Quarterfinal 3 will see Mirai Ikeda and Rina Matsunaga. Both surfers did not compete on the Challenger Series last year and will be looking for a big result to earn a spot in 2022.
"All of the surfers are very talented," Ikeda said. "All I can do is focus on myself, work hard and do my best and hope that is enough to win."
In Women's Quarterfinal 4 Hinako Kurokawa will take on Sara Wakita. Kurokawa finished last year's Challenger Series in 34th position, while Wakita was ranked 23rd. This will be an exciting one to watch.
There are four men left in the draw who competed on last year's Challenger Series. Shun Murakami who was 22nd on the rankings, Hiroto Ohhara at 38th, Reo Inaba at 75th and Shuji Nishi who finished 96th.
