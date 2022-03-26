Asia Open Decides Women's Asia Region Challenger Series Surfers

The 2022 Asia Open presented by Parasol QS1,000 only has 4 women and 8 men left in the draw. Final's day will see the in form surfers do battle for the all-important spots in the 2022 WSL Challenger Series.

The Asia Open has officially locked in 5 women's Challenger Series surfers today for the Asia Region. This is a huge opportunity for these surfers to battle for spots on the 2023 WSL Championship Tour.

Minami Nonaka was the first to confirm her position after advancing into the Semifinals with a win over her friend Shino Matsuda.

"This is an amazing opportunity," Nonaka said. "I don't know what to say, it was my goal to qualify for the Challenger Series and now I have done it. I have to think about final's day but I am also thinking about everything I need to dots travel for the first Challenger Series event."

2021 Olympic Games Bronze medalist confirmed her Challenger Series position with a win over the Asia Open Pro Junior winner Anon Matsuoka.

"The conditions were tricky so I was worried I could miss a good wave," Tsuzuki said. "It feel so good to confirm my Challenger Series position, that was one goal before I came here and now the next one is to win the event."

Sara Wakita - WSL

Rina Matsunaga, Sara Wakita and Shino Matsuda were also officially confirmed as WSL Challenger Series surfers for 2022.

Chiba local surfer Hiroto Ohhara looks to be on a mission, posting the highest scores of the day to advance into the Quarterfinals where he will face-off against Reo Inaba.

"I surf here all the time and I am excited for the surf tomorrow, I think that it will be very good in the morning before the wind comes," Ohhara said. "It's an exciting event, all of the Japanese surfers trying to get into the Challenger Series, so we have to wait and see what happens."