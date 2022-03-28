Asia Open Champions Crowned!

The 2022 Asia Open presented by Parasol QS1,000 has concluded in great surfing conditions, crowning worthy champions and deciding the remaining WSL Asia Region Challenger Series qualifiers at the world-famous Shida point in Chiba, Japan.

The women's Final saw Olympic Games Bronze Medallist Amuro Tsuzuki take on Sara Wakita in an exciting battle. Both surfers have been on fire all week at the Asia Open and scored excellent rides in the Final, but it was Wakita who came out on top.

"I knew I would have to surf my best because Amuro is sogjood," Wakita said. "This is my first every QS win, it feels so good! Thank you to my family and everyone here for supporting me, it has helped me so much. This win will give me confidence as I go away to compete on the Challenger Series."

The men's division culminated with a battle between Goofy-footers Shun Murakami and Reo Inaba. Both surfers have posted dominant heat wins throughout the event, but in the Final Inaba was unstoppable, posting an 8.00 and a 5.50.

"This is my first WSL -- I cannot believe it!" Inaba said. "It feels great, this is a dream for me. I can't wait to get to the first Challenger Series event. It was a great week at the Asia Open to have us all competing again. Thanks so all involved."

WSL Asia Challenger Series Qualifiers: Women:

Sara Wakita (Japan)

Amuro Tsuzuki (Japan)

Rina Matsunaga (Japan)

Minami Nonaka (Japan)

Shino Matsuda (Japan)

Kailani Johnson (Indonesia)

Men:

Shun Murakami (Japan)

Reo Inaba (Japan)

Keanu Kamiyama (Japan)

Taichi Wakita (Japan)

Rio Waida (Indonesia)

Ketut Agus (Indonesia)