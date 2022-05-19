Roxy Iquique Pro Women's QS 3000 and Pro Junior Competition Underway

After two consecutive days of men's competition, the women hit the water on Day 3 of the World Surf League (WSL) Roxy Iquique Pro Women's QS 3000 and Pro Junior events at Playa Cavancha in Chile. Tainá Hinckel (BRA) opened the day defending her lead atop the WSL South America rankings. Other standout surfers included Silvana Lima (BRA), Sol Aguirre (PER) and Genesis Garcia (ECU). Watch all the action live on the WSL Brasil YouTube channel, the free WSL app and WorldSurfLeague.com

The first Women's QS 3000 of the year in the region began with light winds and waves in the 3-4 foot range at the peak known as La Punta at Playa Cavancha in Iquique. Tainá Hinckel clinched a spot atop the WSL South America rankings after her Semifinal result at the event last week in Bahia, Brazil. Hinckel was off to another strong start, winning the first heat of the day.

"It feels good to be back in Chile, it's a beautiful country and this is already my third time competing here in Iquique," said Hinckel. "It was a difficult heat because there weren't many waves coming through and I ended up falling on the best one I caught. But I'm happy that I advanced and look forward to the next round."

Tainá Hinckel (BRA) is the current WSL South America rankings leader. - WSL / Nicolas Diaz

Sol Aguirre (PER) is another competitor coming in hot after her recent victory at the QS 1000 in the Galapagos Islands. Aguirre displayed her stylish forehand surfing on the punchy rights at La Punta, earning a 12.50 to advance in first place along with Melanie Giunta (PER).

"The waves are super fun, the temperature is ideal and even the sun came out, so it wasn't that cold today," stated Aguirre. "The waves are breaking really well off the rocks and the event is filled with girls that rip, so I'm stoked I made it to the next round. I've been testing a lot of boards out lately and I feel like I found the perfect one for these conditions."

Sol Aguirre (PER) at La Punta. - WSL / Kemichh

The surfers from Ecuador Dominic Barona (ECU) and Genesis Garcia also had impressive performances at La Punta. Garcia, found the best wave of the day, attacking the lip and executing drawn-out carves for an 8.00 on Thursday.

"It's my first time here in Chile and when I first got in the water, it was so cold that I thought my arms would freeze. I knew it was going to be cold, but not this cold, because the water is really warm where I live," said Garcia jokingly. "But I got used to it after a while and the waves are really good. The rights are perfect and I got a chance to do some good surfing. I got the job done and I'm super happy I advanced in first," concluded Garcia.

Surfer from Ecuador Genesis Garcia (ECU) at the Roxy Iquique Pro. - WSL / Nicolas Diaz

Silvana Lima (BRA) is also coming off an impressive win at the event last week in Bahia and continued to surf at a high-caliber level in Chile, earning a 12.50 heat total.

"I've only been to Iquique once before in 2009 on a surf trip and I have great memories from here. So I was really glad to see it back on the calendar and knew that I wanted to compete here again," said Lima. "I'm glad that I advanced because it was a slow heat. I want to thank everyone that's been supporting me and I hope to continue doing well here because the forecast looks good."

Silvana Lima (BRA) has put on a dominant performance in Chile. - WSL / Nicolas Diaz

A call is set for 8:00 a.m. (GMT-4) for continuation of the Men's and Women's QS 3000 and Pro Junior Quiksilver/Roxy Iquique Pro. Watch all the action LIVE on the WSL Brasil channel on YouTube, WorldSurfLeague.com and the free WSL app.