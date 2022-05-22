Miguel Tudela and Sol Aguirre Win the Quiksilver & Roxy Iquique Pro QS 3000 in Chile

Sol Aguirre (PER) defeated Tainá Hinckel (BRA) and Miguel Tudela (PER) was victorious over José Gundesen (ARG) at the World Surf League (WSL) Men's and Women's QS 3000 Quiksilver & Roxy Iquique Pro in Chile. Aguirre also took out the Women's Pro Junior event over Arena Rodriguez Vargas (PER) and Heitor Mueller (BRA) continued his torrid pace with a win over Diego Aguiar (BRA) in the Men's Pro Junior at La Punta, Playa Cavancha.

Aguirre, Tudela and Mueller all arrived in Chile with victories in the last events they participated in. Peruvians Aguirre and Tudela earned first place finishes in the Galapagos Islands, while Mueller came off a win in Bahia, Brazil. Aguirre had the most impressive performance on Sunday, taking out both the QS 3000 and Pro Junior events.

"I can't even put into words what I'm feeling right now," exclaimed Aguirre after her second event victory of the day. "I didn't do well in the first events of the season, but my support team never gave up on me and I knew that this event was going to be make or break for me. I wasn't able to qualify for the Challenger Series, but I know there's a right time for everything, so I hope this year can be the one for me. So today couldn't be better. Winning the QS 3000 and the Pro Junior in one day is a blessing," said Aguirre.

Sol Aguirre (PER) reigned supreme on Finals Day at the Roxy Iquique Pro in Chile. - WSL / Nicolas Diaz

Roxy Iquique Pro QS 3000 Finalists. (From left): Dominic Barona (ECU), Isabelle Nalu (BRA), Sol Aguirre (PER) and Arena Rodriguez (PER). - WSL / Kemichh

In the Pro Junior event, it was a battle of the two best 20-and-under WSL South America surfers, with Aguirre winning a tight skirmish against Brazilian Tainá Hinckel (BRA) by a score of 11.94 to 10.73 respectively. Aguirre then dominated the QS 3000 Final beating fellow Peruvian Arena Rodriguez Vargas (PER) by a score of 16.50 to 12.23 with Aguirre setting the highest heat wave total of the event at Iquique.

"Tainá is an incredible surfer and I knew I needed a good score at the end. I just tried to remain calm and when that set came in, I surfed it right onto the shorebreak and I just feel so grateful to win," continued Aguirre. "I dedicate these wins today to everyone that's been supporting me over the past few years, to everyone in Peru and all the great people here in Iquique. For me, the most important thing is this connection you create with the places and people wherever you're competing. The waves and the fans here made me feel completely at home, so it's been an unbelievable time here in Chile," concluded Aguirre.

Roxy Iquique Pro Junior event finalists. (From left): Nairê Marquez (BRA), Kalea Gervasi (PER), Sol Aguirre (PER) and Tainá Hinckel (BRA). - WSL / Kemichh

With her victory today, Aguirre has jumped into first place on the 2022 WSL South America ranking with 4,500 points. Dominic Barona (ECU) sits in 2nd with 3,475 points, while Arena Rodriguez Vargas is in 3rd place and Tainá Hinckel is in 4th. Only the top 4 ranked regional surfers will qualify for the 2023 WSL Challenger Series

At the Men's Quiksilver Iquique Pro QS 3000, Miguel Tudela (PER) was on fire, using a spirited backside attack to defeat fellow goofyfooter José Gundesen (ARG) at La Punta by a score of 16.16 to 14.70 in solid 6-foot righthanders.

"I'm super happy with this win," said a buoyant Tudela. "I believe my consistency throughout the event is what was most important, except in the Final, where I fell a bunch of times. Luckily Nacho (José Gundesen) also made some mistakes and that amazing wave came right at the end. I think it was the best wave I caught all event long and I was able to surf it in its entirety from start to finish. It's been a great event with incredible waves, so I think everyone is happy with the way things went."

Miguel Tudela (PER) was explosive at the Quiksilver Iquique Pro QS 3000. - WSL / Kemichh

Heitor Mueller (BRA) came into Chile on the heels of his maiden Qualifying Series (QS) victory in Bahia, Brazil. One week later, the 17-year-old was on the winner's podium once again, this time at the Quiksilver Iquique Pro Junior event over Diego Aguiar (BRA), who looked sharp all event long in Chile.

"This year has been completely different for me. I've been 100% focused, training hard and I think this is a result of all that hard work. I'm really happy with how everything has been going and with my performances in the water," said an ecstatic Mueller. "I want to thank everyone that's been giving me support and has kept me in the right mindset. All that positivity makes such a big difference, it's hard to put into words. Now I want to keep doing what I'm doing, keep winning heats and keep my head in the game because there's still a lot of events this year," said Mueller.

Heitor Mueller (BRA) being cheired up the beach affter his win at the Men's Quiksilver Iquique Pro Junior in Chile - WSL / Kemichh

Mueller now leads the WSL South America Pro Junior rankings, with Diego Aguiar (BRA) in a tie for 2nd place alongside Ryan Kainalo (BRA).