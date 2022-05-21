Quiksilver & Roxy Iquique QS 3000 and Pro Junior Winners Decided Tomorrow in Chile

After a full day of competition on Saturday, event winners will be decided tomorrow (May 22nd) at the World Surf League (WSL) Men's and Women's Quiksilver/Roxy Iquique Pro QS 3000 and Pro Junior in Chile. An imminent shakeup in the rankings has led to a buildup in anticipation to see who will come out on top of the WSL South America leaderboard following the first QS 3000 and Pro Junior events of the season.

La Punta, which is basically a righthand pointbreak, with the occasional left, has been dominated by the backhand prowess of goofyfooters throughout the week. It was no different on Saturday as Guillermo Satt (CHL), Weslley Dantas (BRA) and Miguel Tudela (PER) all advanced into the Quarterfinals with superb surfing.

"It's been a great year for me. I was able to compete against the best in the world at the Pipeline Pro, I just won the event in the Galapagos and now I'm here in Iquique where the waves are super fun and I'm stoked to make it to Finals Day," commented Tudela, who will now face Satt in the Quarterfinals. "I'm sure it's going to be a good heat, Guillermo is a good friend of mine, he surfs incredibly well and I'm sure there will be fireworks in the water. I hope we get good waves and we both get to show the best of our abilities," concluded Tudela.

Miguel Tudela (PER) at the Quiksilver Iquique Pro in Chile. - WSL / Nicolas Diaz

The Men's WSL South America rankings has taken a toll on the youngsters Heitor Mueller (BRA) and Ryan Kainalo (BRA) in Chile. They've been the standout surfers of the season so far, but Gabriel André (BRA) can now clinch the lead with a solid result on Finals Day.

Current WSL South America rankings leader Gabriel André (BRA) at La Punta. - WSL / Nicolas Diaz

In the Men's Pro Junior division, an all-Brazilian Semifinal will see Kainalo and Mueller face each other in what hopes to be an epic battle, while Diego Aguiar (BRA) will matchup against Leo Casal (BRA).

"My main goal this year is to try and qualify for the Challenger Series, but I'm also here competing on the Pro Junior, trying to get the most out of my surfing here in Chile," said Casal. "It seems like tomorrow might be the best day out of the waiting period and I hope to make the Final and bring back another title."

Leo Casal (BRA) displaying power at Quiksilver Iquique Pro Junior. - WSL / Nicolas Diaz

At the Women's Roxy Iquique Pro QS 3000, the Semifinals will feature the two in-form surfers of the event, Sol Aguirre (PER) and Dominic Barona (ECU). Aguirre is coming off an impressive win in the Galapagos, while Barona has been unstoppable in Iquique, increasing her personal heat total record to a 15.50 (8.17+7.33).

"My whole mentality this year is: I'm happy! I didn't do too well in 2019, but Iquique is very special, the waves are great, Chile is an amazing country, the people here make me feel completely at home, everyone greets me with big smiles and so much love, so it's incredible to feel this emotion here," said Barona. "I'm also happy to be travelling with an amazing group of surfers from Ecuador, like Genesis Garcia (ECU), as well as one of the biggest inspirations in women's surfing, Silvana Lima (BRA). So just to have this chance to come down here, with all these fantastic people has been a blessing. I'm living my dream and I'm stoked to be in the Semifinals," said Barona during a touching post heat interview.

Dominic Barona (BRA) has put on a dominant performance in Chile. - WSL / Nicolas Diaz

On the other side of the draw, up-and-comer Isabelle Nalu (BRA) will face Arena Rodrigues Vargas (PER) in Heat 2 of the Semifinal. A call is set for 8:00 a.m. (GMT-4) for conclusion of the Men's and Women's QS 3000 and Pro Junior Quiksilver/Roxy Iquique Pro. Watch all the action LIVE on the WSL Brasil channel on YouTube, WorldSurfLeague.com and the free WSL app.