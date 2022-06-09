Huge Month of Pro Surfing In Indonesia Set to Continue at Krui Pro This Week

Over 180 of the best surfers from the regions of Asia and Australia / Oceania have arrived in Krui, South Sumatra, ahead of the 2022 Krui Pro, World Surf League (WSL), Qualifying Series (QS) 5000 and Pro Junior events. It will be a fiercely contested event with a promising forecast for the long left-hander of Ujung Bocur and all points earned going towards 2023 Challenger Series (CS) qualification.

Fresh off a win at the Sydney surf Pro CS event and a great performance as the wildcard at the recent Quiksilver Pro G-Land Championship Tour event, Indonesia's Rio Waida (IDN) comes into the Krui Pro as an obvious favourite. With an impeccable back hand, plenty of experience in the area along with the support of a nation behind him, Waida will be tough to beat. First he'll have to overcome a hungry pack of the region's best if he's to find his way back on top of the podium.

"I'm feeling really good at the moment, really fit," Waida said. "I want to keep competing and learning so it's good to have another competition on this run, especially here in Indo and with such a good looking forecast, I'm so excited. Sydney and G-Land were so close together so it has been nice to be back in Bali and relaxing for a couple of days before coming to another competition. I feel ready now and excited to compete."

Currently sitting at 53rd on the 2022 WSL Challenger Series rankings, Australia's Phillipa Anderson (AUS) is looking to swing her momentum in the right direction with a solid result here at Krui. Having found success in quality waves in Asia before, Anderson will look to make her first trip to Krui, one to remember for all the right reasons.

"This is my first time here and I'm really excited," Anderson said. "It's nice to be out of Australia anns competing in warm water and such a perfect wave - the waves are firing. It's been nice to catch up with some of the Asia competitors that I haven't seen for a few years and I can wait to compete with them once again."

The 2022 Krui Pro will run at Ujung Bocur from June 11-17. Be sure to tune in and watch it live at www.worldsurfleague.com or on the free WSL App.