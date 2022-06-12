Crazy Conditions Force Short Day of Competition at Krui Pro

The 2022 Krui Pro World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS) 5000 event has seen a short day of competition at Ujung Bocur with blustery thunder squalls delaying the start of competition. Once the event was called on, only three heats in, 10-to-12 foot wash through sets left WSL event officials no choice but to put the event on hold with another call to be made tomorrow.

Wash Through Set at Ujung Bocur. - WSL / Tim Hain

The second heat of the day saw Australia's Blake Neka (AUS) post the highest single wave score of the event so far with an excellent 8.33 for a series of super committed backside carves and snaps on some of the biggest waves seen at the event.

"I knew it was a thirty minute heat and that I had plenty of time so I wanted to make the most of each ride," Neka said. "After my first wave it took me like ten minutes to get back out then as soon as I got there I got another one straight away which wasn't great but that wave put me in the right spot for my third one which was my keeper. There were a few massive ones coming through during my heat and I had to just keep paddling wide and praying."

Blake Neka was in his element in the rising swell today. - WSL / Tim Hain

The opening heat of the day saw Aussie Joshua Stretton (AUS) and Philippines representative Neil Sanchez (PHL) both progress into the Round of 64. Heat 15 saw Tenshi Ishii (JPN) and Jamie Thompson (AUS) progress through before the large surf forced the event to go on hold.

WSL Officials will reconvene and make another call at 8:00 a.m. local time for a possible 8:30 a.m. start.

The 2022 Krui Pro will run at Ujung Bocur from June 11-17.