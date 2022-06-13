Pumping Surf Greets Competitors on Day 3 at Ujung Bocur

The 2022 Krui Pro World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS) 5000 event has continued today with a massive day of competition. Pumping four-to-six foot plus surf was on offer all day at Ujung Bocur which allowed for the completion of the men's Round of 64 and the opening heat of the women's Round of 56.

Takuto Ohta on a solid one on Day 3. - WSL / Tim Hain

The second heat of the round saw Rinta Oooto (JPN) post the highest single wave of the event so far with an 8.50 for a series of super-critical and fast backside turns on a solid set wave. The Japanese competitor claimed a heat win for the second time at the event and is quickly becoming a low seed to watch with back-to-back solid performances on the long lefts of Ujung Bocur.

"This is very different to the waves I am used to at home," Oooto said. "It is pumping out there and I'm stoked to get this opportunity. I like going left so this event is a great one for me to compete in. I hope to keep making heats so I can continue to surf this perfect wave."

Rinta Oooto coming hard off the bottom to score an 8.50. - WSL / Tom Bennett

It was a big day for the Indonesian contingent with big names Ketut Agus (IDN) and Rio Waida (IDN) both winning their opening heats at Krui. Waida is marked as a favourite to win this event as he comes off two big performances at the Championship Tour and Challenger Series levels. Agus on the other hand, is looking for a breakthrough result here at Krui and got his campaign off to a solid start today.

"I've been competing at two Challenger Series events in Australia so feel really ready at the moment," Agus said. "Watching Rio (Waida) win in Manly was a very exciting moment for all of us and it has given me a lot of inspiration to succeed. I'm feeling good here and enjoying how good the surf is so I'm ready to go for a big result."

Rio Waida. - WSL / Frederico Vanno

Bronson Meydi (IDN), Ryuki Waida (IDN), I Made Ariyana (IDN), and Varun Tandjung (IDN) were the other Indonesian competitors who progressed into the Round of 32 at Krui and will look to continue on to Finals Day riding on the support of their home nation.

Kiwi's Daniel Farr (NZL) and Billy Stairmand did New Zealand proud, both progressing in their Round of 64 heats. Aussie upstarts Samson Coulter, Xavier Huxtable, Reef Heazlewood, Thomas Carvalho Taj Stokes, Alister Reginato, Harry Phillips, Noah Stocca, Oscar Berry, Jarvis Earle, Jack Thoms, Hinata Azawa and Mike Clayton-Brown along with former CT competitor Soli Bailey all progressed into the Round of 32.

Bronson Meydi flying the Indo flag at the Krui Pro. - WSL / Frederico Vanno

Before the end of the day, the opening heat of the women's Round of 56 was run with Sai Maniwa (JPN taking the win and Piper Harrison (AUS) progressing in second place. The event was then put on standby due to the afternoon glare. WSL Event Officials will reconvene and make another call at 6:30 a.m. local time for a possible 7:00 a.m. start.