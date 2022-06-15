Krui Pro QS Field Narrows to 16 as Event Storms Towards Finals

The 2022 Krui Pro World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS) 5000 and WSL Asia Pro Junior saw a slight decrease in surf size this morning with excellent 3 to 4 foot running lefts on offer at Ujung Bocur. First in the water was the women's QS5,000 Women's Round of 32, followed by the opening round of the men's Pro Junior, followed by the women's Round of 16.

Event standout Sophie McCulloch advanced to the Quarterfinals in some challenging low tide and high wind conditions. But the Sunshine Coaster looked right at home, blasting fast and powerful backhand snaps, scoring a 7.90 in the last 30 seconds to secure a Quarterfinal berth.

"I was feeling pretty rattled for the majority of that heat," McCulloch said. "I knew if I got the opportunity I would have to make the most of it. It really played into my hands, because I didn't have priority. I was excited to make the last turn. Going into the next heat I just want to give myself enough opportunities on the right waves. I'm getting more comfortable with each heat I surf."

The Japanese contingent were on fire in the women's Round of 16 with Nanaho Tsuzuki, Rina Matsunaga, Minami Nonaka and Sumomo Sato all advancing into the Quarterfinals in this all-important QS5,000 rated event. Sato was ultra impressive winning Heat 4 in challenging conditions as a tropical storm rolled into Krui.

"I couldn't hear too much of what was happening and the waves were tough, but it made me focus on myself," Sato said. "I am very happy to be into the Quarterfinals, this feels great!"

Minami Nonaka finished in 2nd in the Round of 16 behind McCulloch to advance in the Quarters where she will match up against Sumomo Sato. Nonaka picked off the best waves of the heat and scored an impressive two-wave heat total of 12.17.

"The waves here in Krui are both fun and scary," Nonaka said. "I'm having a great time here. I really hope to make it into the Final, this is helping me build confidence as I prepare for the next Challenger Series events."

The men's Pro Junior ran through the Round of 40 with Jamie Thomson, Oscar Berry, Marlon Harrison and Zane Assink all posting impressive heat wins.

WSL Officials will reconvene and make another call at 6:30 a.m. local time for a possible 7:00 a.m. start.