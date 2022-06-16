Official Surfline Forecast: Friday To Offer The Best Surf In The Event Window For Punta Roca

HIGHLIGHTS

FRIDAY: 4-5′ occasional 6′ faces, conditions OK with light wind - likely to finish

SAT-SUN-MON: 3-4′ occasional 5′ faces, conditions looking unfavorable (onshore)

Bottom line: At this point, Friday continues to look like the best day left in the event window. Tropical Depression Three has formed, likely to be Tropical Storm Celia later tonight, and forecast to near El Salvador this weekend with unfavorable wind/weather.

FRIDAY 17th: 4-5' occasional 6' faces. OK conditions - Cleanest in the AM but wind should be on the lighter side all day. Note the drained out low tide around 11am - surf strongest during the mid to higher tide in the early to mid morning, then again later in the afternoon/evening. SWELL: Notch smaller compared to Thursday. The primary SSW swell eases a little, while secondary short period windswell continues to mix in. Sets running mainly around shoulder-head high with occasional waves still going a little overhead - strongest early to mid-morning before the tide gets too drained out late morning, then again later in the afternoon when the tide fills back in. Fair consistency. Shape still a little on the jumbled side. *Expect surf to be a bit smaller, slower, and more sectiony during the dropping and drained out low tide from around 9am-12pm. WIND: Tropical Depression Three (likely to be Tropical Storm Celia by this point) spins offshore, but for the most part, local conditions for Punta Roca should be OK. At this point, the morning is looking to start out with calm to very light/variable wind. Then an onshore southeasterly wind slowly picks up over the mid to late, becoming light+ to moderate in the afternoon. TIDES: 6.6' high at 4:44am, -0.1' low at 10:55am, 7.4' high at 5:02pm

SATURDAY 18th: 3-4' occasional 5' faces. Poor conditions with onshore wind. SWELL: The old/easing SSW swell lingers as reinforcing SSW-S energy moves in. Surf size remains contestable with sets mainly around chest-shoulder high, occasional head high waves during the better tides. Secondary local windswell mixing in. Fair consistency. Surf to remain on the sectiony side with the swell-mix and onshore wind. WIND: Developing storm offshore is projected to drift back closer to El Salvador and deliver moderate to breezy, side-onshore easterly winds and stormy weather. TIDES: 6.7' high at 5:39am, 0.1' low at 11:48am, 7.1' high at 5:55pm

SUNDAY 19th: 3-4' occasional 5' faces. Poor conditions with onshore wind. SWELL: Looking very similar to Saturday. Modest SSW-S swell holds with sets mainly around chest-shoulder high, occasional head high waves during best tide levels. Secondary local windswell mixing in. Fair consistency. Surf to remain on the sectiony side with the swell-mix and onshore wind. WIND: Nearby storm to maintain moderate to breezy, side-onshore easterly winds and stormy weather. TIDES: 6.6' high at 6:34am, 0.3' low at 12:42pm, 6.7' high at 6:48pm

MONDAY 20th: 3-4' occasional 5' faces in the AM, fading to 2-4' in the PM. Poor conditions with onshore wind. SWELL: Easing S swell. Secondary local windswell mixing in. Small, jumbled surf. WIND: Moderate to breezy, side-onshore easterly winds may continue, along with stormy weather. TIDES: 6.5' high at 7:29am, 0.6' low at 1:39pm, 6.3' high at 7:42pm