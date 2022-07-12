The Caraïbos Surf de Nuit Anglet pres. By Rip Curl Comes Back This Summer

We're stoked to announce the return of the one-of-a-kind specialty event held at night at the Chambre d'Amour beachbreaks in Anglet each summer. The Caraïbos Surf de Nuit Anglet presented by Rip Curl has a long history and the 25th edition held in 2018 is the last one to run to date, bringing excitement to all-time highs in the Anglet community and beyond.

The format is simple: 6 teams, 2 surfers per team, 1 man and 1 woman. Two qualifying heats, an all-women and an all-men heat. Each surfer's highest single scoring ride is counted towards the team's total and the best 3 teams advance into the Final. Same in the Final but it's one big mixed heat with all six surfers, each surfer's biggest number counts, and we have our winners! Each team will compete for prize money to be donated to a non profit of their choice.

Epic showdown, live music, big moves, all that at night at the Caraïbos Surf de Nuit Anglet presented by Rip Curl.

Now for the fun part, all of this goes down at night. Huge light balloons are placed in the lineup and all the boards are laminated with LEDs, making it truly an epic show. A DJ pumping tracks and loads of fun stuff complete the night, which will be webcast LIVE for everyone to witness across the globe.

The event is set to unfold on August 21, 2022 with a window to report it to the 22nd in case the weather or waves force us to.