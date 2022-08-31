Japan's Best Up and Comers Prepare For White Buffalo Omaezaki Pro

Over 100 of Japan's most promising up and coming surfers have descended on Omaezaki City in Shizuoka ahead of the White Buffalo Omaezaki Pro women's QS 1000 and men's and women's Pro Junior events which is set to commence tomorrow, September 1 and run until Sunday, September 4.

It will be the first time the peaky beach breaks of Omaezaki Long Beach have played host to an event of this type and it looks to be a good one with epic surf forecasted for the entire event window. For the Women's QS competitors, this event will play an important role in qualifying surfers to the 2023 Challenger Series whilst for the Pro Junior surfers, a good result here will put them in a good position to earn a spot in the upcoming WSL World Junior Championships.

"We're very excited to be running another event in Japan in 2022," said WSL Asia Pacific Tour Manager Ty Sorati. "It's super important that surfers in this region get the opportunity to compete for a spot on the Challenger Series and in the World Junior Championships and events like this in new locations provide that opportunity. We've got a great looking forecast for waves so it's shaping up to be an awesome event."

When competition gets underway, current WSL Asia Qualifying Series rankings leader Minami Nonaka (JPN) will hit the water in the opening heat of competition as she looks to consolidate her spot at the top of the rankings heading into the backend of the season.

Tenshi Iwami (JPN) and Roi Kanizawa (JPN) will be hopeful of locking in a spot at the World Junior Championships with a solid result here at Omaezaki Long Beach.

The 2022 White Buffalo Omaezaki Pro will run at Omaezaki Long Beach fromSeptember 1 - 4. Be sure to tune in and watch it live at www.worldsurfleague.com or on the free WSL App.