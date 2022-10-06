West Australian Pro Surf Series Returns to WSL Schedule in 2022

Surfing Western Australia, along with World Surf League (WSL) Asia Pacific (APAC), are pleased to announce the 2022 West Australian Pro Surf Series will return in the coming weeks, shining the professional surfing spotlight on the South-West corner of WA. Western Australia will play host to a star-studded field, with back-to-back WSL rated events in Mandurah and Yallingup between October 15 and 23, 2022.

The WA Pro Surf Series last ran in 2019 and its return has been made possible thanks to a successful partnership between Surfing WA, World Surf League, City of Mandurah, Visit Mandurah, City of Busselton, and the Western Australian Government through the Regional Events Scheme (RES).

"Tourism is a key part of the State Government's plan to energise the economy, create jobs and develop business opportunities, especially in regional Western Australia," said WA Tourism Minister Roger Cook. "Events also play an important role in this plan, with the State Government sponsoring a range of sporting, cultural, arts and culinary events across Western Australia, through Tourism WA, to attract visitors and encourage them to stay longer, disperse further and do more while they are here."

The WA Pro Surf Series encourages travelling surfers to enjoy a coastal road trip along the wave-rich Peel and South-West regions of WA, giving them time to explore and immerse themselves in WA's unique environment whilst competing for vital WSL ratings points and prize money.

The first event of the series, the Peel Pro Junior, will take place at one of WA's favourite holiday destinations, and Western Australia's Top Tourism Town of 2022, Mandurah. Mandurah has always been ‘the meeting place.' Mandurah's traditional name Mandjoogoordap means ‘meeting place of the heart'. It is only in Mandurah where you can experience waterways for days on winding rivers, the famous canals, a wide range of beach and reef breaks, or an estuary twice the size of Sydney Harbour.

The Peel Pro Junior will run from October 15 to 17 and will be the final Junior Tour event in the WSL APAC region, which will determine who will qualify for the WSL Junior Championships, scheduled to be held in California in January 2023.

"We are so fortunate to have such a strong surf culture here in Mandurah and it is fantastic to see the West Australian Pro Surf Series returning to our shores with the Peel Pro Junior," said Mandurah Mayor Rhys Williams. "I look forward to welcoming the local, interstate and international competitors to Mandurah's awesome beaches and to seeing some tough competition out on our breaks."

The second event of the series, the Cape Naturaliste Pro presented by Creatures of Leisure, will see competitors head south from October 20 to 23 to the beautiful Busselton area for a Men's and Women's QS1000. With its sparkling blue ocean in the protected Geographe Bay, white sandy beaches, lush forests and well-maintained open spaces, the City of Busselton has developed a reputation as the place to come for events, cementing itself as the 'Events Capital of WA'. Boasting a wide variety of events, from music, arts and cultural events through to community and sporting events, there is something for all interests and fitness levels! No matter what you are into, there is always something happening in the City of Busselton.

"The City of Busselton is once again proud to support the WSL Cape Naturaliste Pro and welcome back this world-class event to the iconic Yallingup region after a two-year absence due to Covid," said City of Busselton Mayor Grant Henley. "The main break at Yallingup is quite breathtaking to see for the first time when you head down the hill towards the beach," he said. "This event will again bring invaluable regional promotion to the area and boost to the local economy, and I applaud Surfing WA for its efforts to bring this international event to WA."

The WA Pro Surf Series will see surfers from across Australia and the Asia Pacific region chase qualifying points in hopes of building their seeding going into a busy 2023.

"WSL is stoked to be heading back to WA this year," said WSL APAC Tour Manager Ty Sorati. "Each of these events will play a massive role in shaping the careers of young QS and Pro Junior competitors. We're excited to crown our regional Pro Junior Champions after the Peel Pro Junior, and will be announcing the surfers who will get the opportunity to compete in the World Junior Championships to be held in California in early January next year."

The WA Pro Surf Series will provide local surfers with a valuable opportunity for compete in their backyard against some quality opposition.

"The WA Pro Surf Series will provide a much-needed steppingstone for West Australian surfers to compete in an internationally rated event on home soil," said Surfing WA Events Manager Justin Majeks. "We look forward to welcoming surfers from across the planet to Western Australian and we hope to showcase some of our great waves and amazing surfing locations."

For more information on both the Cape Naturaliste Pro QS 1000 and the Peel Pro Junior head to www.worldsurfleague.com or download the free WSL App.

About The West Australian Pro Surf Series: The WA Pro Surf Series is set to return in 2022 and has been established for local, Australian and international surfers to gain ranking points and prize money on the WSL Junior Tour and Qualifying Series. The series also creates a WA coastal road trip for surfers to explore the wide variety of waves, amazing local communities and unique surfing culture of Western Australia.