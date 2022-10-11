International Competition Returns to Taiwan Open of Surfing This November

The World Surf League (WSL) Asia Pacific will be returning to Jinzun Harbour in Taitung County once again for the 2022 instalment of the Taiwan Open of Surfing. This year will see some of the best up and coming competitors from the Asia and Australia / Oceania regions converge on Taiwan for a women's Qualifying Series (QS) 5000 event men's QS 3000 event, as competitors vie for a spot on the 2023 WSL Challenger Series (CS).

This year will be the 12th year of the Taiwan Open of Surfing and the first time since 2019 the WSL has run a QS event at the peaky cobblestone point of Jinzun Harbour. The event is expected to attract a field of over 120 competitors and is bound to be one of the most high performance competitions on the WSL Asia regional QS calendar.

"WSL is looking forward to returning to Taiwan in 2022," said WSL APAC Tour Manager Ty Sorati. "Jinzun Harbour is one of the most consistent and high performance waves in the region and always provides competitors with plenty of opportunities. We are very grateful to continue our connection with Taiwan and would like to thank the Taitung County Government for the continued support of professional surfing."

Once again, the Taitung County Government is the Taiwan Open of Surfing's major partner, continuing their strong connection with professional surfing and their intention to shine a light on the incredible waves the country has to offer, something Governor April Yao is extremely passionate about.

"We're beyond happy to welcome global professional competitive surfing back to Taitung, Taiwan this winter," Governor Yao said. "It's going to be an exciting time not only for contestants, but for surfing enthusiasts and communities here in Taitung, Taiwan and spectators around the globe as well. After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the event will offer an opportunity for the entire family and global surfers to enjoy. Welcome to surfing at Jinzun, Taitung."

The 2022 Taiwan Open of Surfing Women's QS5000 and Men's QS 3000 will run at Jinzun Harbour from November 13 - 20. Be sure to tune in and watch it live at www.worldsurfleague.com or download the free WSL App.