Sam McGovern to Headline at the 2023 Gold Coast Open Presented by Cocobella

GOLD COAST, QUEENSLAND (Monday 6 February, 2023) - 22-year-old Perth singer and songwriter, Sam McGovern, will perform at the 2023 Gold Coast Open Presented by Cocobella.

Sam had his breakout performance on the popular TV show, The Voice Australia in 2022, turning chairs and gaining praise from all four judges while creating thousands of fans around the country.

Moving away from the show, the emerging artist from Western Australia has recently come under the limelight after his promotional campaign for his single 'Memory' went viral on social media and amassed him more than 20 million organic views. McGovern also gained more than 271,000 followers across Instagram, TikTok and Spotify, all within the space of two weeks.

McGovern is looking forward to performing at Burleigh's natural amphitheatre at sunset on Saturday 18 February, alongside a lineup of local musicians at the free concert to take place after the daily surfing action, 5:00pm - 8:30pm.

"It's pretty special to get the opportunity to combine my two main life passions, music and surfing, into an event such as this, especially intertwined with Surfing Queensland and the World Surf League," said McGovern. "I'm ecstatic to be apart of the Gold Coast Open and I can't wait to get amongst the action at Burleigh."

The Gold Coast Open has a history of supporting up-and-coming musicians with Tones and I performing in 2019 before her fast rise to fame.

The three-day festival to run at Burleigh Heads 17 - 19 February, offers much more than world-class surfing with the inclusion of live music (17 - 18 Feb), sunrise yoga, food trucks, pop-up beach bar stocked with Travla beer and a Cocobella Chill-Out Zone.

The 2023 Gold Coast Open is supported by the Queensland Government through Tourism and Events Queensland and features on the It's Live! in Queensland events calendar.

The 2023 Gold Coast Open Presented by Cocobella is proudly supported by Tourism and Events Queensland, Major Events Gold Coast, Cocobella, QMS Media, Travla, DriTimes, We Are Feel Good Inc, Blackroll, Jettech, Southern Cross University, and SeaFM.

