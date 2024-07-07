Pro Junior Edges Closer To Finals At Skullcandy Oz Grom Open Pres. By O'Neill

The Skullcandy Oz Grom Open pres. by O'Neill saw another exciting day of surfing today with the World Surf League (WSL) Pro Junior division and the Under-18 Boys and Girls edging closer to their respective finals.

Zyah Hession (Coolangatta, Qld) and Fletcher Kelleher (Manly, NSW) set a high benchmark in the opening Boy's Round Of 16 Pro Junior heat with both surfers posting respective 13.50 two-wave totals. Both Hession and Kelleher executed a flurry of massive snaps and carves in the heat to end up with the previously mentioned scores and as a result booked their position into the Quarterfinals.

Ben Lorentson (Noosa, Qld) caught fire over the course of his two Pro Junior heats today, belting a series of searing backside snaps. The Sunshine Coast goofy-footer who has honed his skills on the right-hand points of Noosa, linked a chain of massive cracks to earn his position into the quarterfinals where he will meet fellow goofy-footer Koda Killorn (Maroubra, NSW).

Tayla Green (NZL) continued her impressive charge through the Pro Junior division, nailing a respectable 13.33 two-wave total to cement her spot in the semi-finals where she will meet Jordy Halford (Currumbin, Qld). Coincidentally, Tayla's younger sister Stella also qualified for the opposing semi-final where she will face Sydney Chevalier (Long Reef, NSW).

Day four of competition (Sunday, 7th July) will see all age divisions hitting the water.

The iconic six-day event will run from 4 July - 9 July 2024 and will comprise of a World Surf League (WSL) sanctioned Pro Junior Qualifying Series (JQS) event as well as an elite competition for promising grommets in the 14, 16 and 18 year age divisions.

In a similar vein to previous years - where the event has attracted surfers from ten different countries - a full international field is again expected in 2024 with surfers coming from as far away as Europe, the USA, Hawaii, Indonesia and Japan to make up a field of more than 180 surfers across all divisions.

Former event competitors include a range of current and former World Championship Tour and Challenger Series surfers, such as Macy Callaghan, Molly Picklum, Mikey, Owen and Tyler Wright, Jack Robinson and local surfers Ocea Curtis and Nyxie Ryan.