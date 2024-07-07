- WSL / Ethan Smith
NewsAustralia/Oceania

Pro Junior Edges Closer To Finals At Skullcandy Oz Grom Open Pres. By O'Neill

The Skullcandy Oz Grom Open pres. by O'Neill saw another exciting day of surfing today with the World Surf League (WSL) Pro Junior division and the Under-18 Boys and Girls edging closer to their respective finals.

Zyah Hession (Coolangatta, Qld) and Fletcher Kelleher (Manly, NSW) set a high benchmark in the opening Boy's Round Of 16 Pro Junior heat with both surfers posting respective 13.50 two-wave totals. Both Hession and Kelleher executed a flurry of massive snaps and carves in the heat to end up with the previously mentioned scores and as a result booked their position into the Quarterfinals.

Ben Lorentson (Noosa, Qld) caught fire over the course of his two Pro Junior heats today, belting a series of searing backside snaps. The Sunshine Coast goofy-footer who has honed his skills on the right-hand points of Noosa, linked a chain of massive cracks to earn his position into the quarterfinals where he will meet fellow goofy-footer Koda Killorn (Maroubra, NSW).

Tayla Green (NZL) continued her impressive charge through the Pro Junior division, nailing a respectable 13.33 two-wave total to cement her spot in the semi-finals where she will meet Jordy Halford (Currumbin, Qld). Coincidentally, Tayla's younger sister Stella also qualified for the opposing semi-final where she will face Sydney Chevalier (Long Reef, NSW).

Day four of competition (Sunday, 7th July) will see all age divisions hitting the water.

The iconic six-day event will run from 4 July - 9 July 2024 and will comprise of a World Surf League (WSL) sanctioned Pro Junior Qualifying Series (JQS) event as well as an elite competition for promising grommets in the 14, 16 and 18 year age divisions.

In a similar vein to previous years - where the event has attracted surfers from ten different countries - a full international field is again expected in 2024 with surfers coming from as far away as Europe, the USA, Hawaii, Indonesia and Japan to make up a field of more than 180 surfers across all divisions.

Former event competitors include a range of current and former World Championship Tour and Challenger Series surfers, such as Macy Callaghan, Molly Picklum, Mikey, Owen and Tyler Wright, Jack Robinson and local surfers Ocea Curtis and Nyxie Ryan.

Australia/Oceania

- WSL / Ethan Smith
Australia's Best Up-And-Coming Junior Surfers Make Light Work Of Challenging Surf At Lennox Head

Pro Junior Divisions Take Over Lennox Head.

- WSL / Tim Hain
Kana Nakashio And Made Ariyana Claim Win The 2024 Nias Pro Junior Event

Sumomo Sato and Made Mahendra Finish Runners-Up as Lagundri Bay Serves Up Fun Surf For The Last Day of Competition.

- WSL / Tim Hain
Ella McCaffray and Winter Vincent Win The 2024 Nias Pro QS 5000

Duo Claim Biggest QS Wins in Pumping Surf at Lagundri Bay while Oceanna Rogers and Josh Kerr Finish Runners-Up.

- WSL / Kelly Cestari
Tavarua Island Resort to Welcome World's Best Surfers For 2024 Corona Fiji Pro

Tavarua Island Resort and World Surf League Join Forces Stop No. 9 on 2024 CT with CT Athletes to Call Island Paradise Home During

- WSL / Tim Hain
Sierra Kerr and Willow Hardy Go Perfect on Day 5 of The Nias Pro QS 5000

Australian Duo Post Perfect-10's at Lagundri Bay as More Epic Conditions See Multiple Excellent Heat Totals and the Stage Set For Finals

News

- WSL / Pierre Tostee
Bella Kenworthy and Ian Gouveia Win the Ballito Pro Presented by O'Neill

Vahine Fierro and Nolan Rapoza finish runners-up.

- WSL / Kody McGregor
Bella Kenworthy Breaks Through, Takes Down Maiden Challenger Series Win In Ballito

Southern California's latest and greatest, Bella Kenworthy, found her biggest career-win to date after taking down 2023 Ballito Pro

7:25
- WSL / Kody McGregor
Ian Gouveia Rises To The Top Once Again, Wins Ballito Pro

The former CTer Ian Gouveia adds another major WSL win to his resume after besting aerial threat Nolan Rapoza in a nail-biting Final.

7:42
- WSL / Pierre Tostee
Nolan Rapoza Notches A Major Semifinal Appearance, Backhand Excellence Continues

Nolan Rapoza's form returns him to the Challenger Series Semifinals once more as he looks to make his first-ever Final appearance among the

2:10

World Surf League

Tours and Competition

Discover

Contact

© 2024 World Surf League Privacy Terms
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
World Surf League
Download it for free on the App store. Download it for free on Google Play.
Download
Download