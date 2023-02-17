- WSL / Laurent Masurel
NewsAfrica

2023 Rip Curl Pro Search Taghazout Bay Starts Tomorrow!

The QS 3,000 Rip Curl Pro Search Taghazout Bay is upon us! Competition may start as early as tomorrow, on the opening day of the event's waiting period and potentially at the world-famous Anchor Point.

Competitors from all over Europe and Africa have landed in Morocco for the second edition of the Rip Curl Pro Search Taghazout Bay. This event is the second-to-last chance for competitors to earn precious regional qualifying points in their bid to join the 2023 Challenger Series.

The first call of the event will be made at 1 p.m CET on Saturday, February 18, 2023.

2023 Rip Curl Pro Search Taghazout Bay Teaser
1:01
The QS3,000 Rip Curl Pro Search Taghazout Bay is back from February 18-26, 2023!

Fields Ready for Potential Start at Anchor Point

Conditions are still dicey for the opening days of the waiting period, after a storm washed up the arid shores of Taghazout this past week.

"The swell dropped quite quickly at Anchor Point but we're still making a call there for the opening day of competition," Laurent Miramon, contest director said. "The forecast changes a little bit day to day, so we'll be keeping an eye on the size and direction of the swell. We have the option to move to Anza as a backup, which is likely to happen during the week. Our ideal scenario is to finish the event and crown our winners at Anchor Point again towards the end of the waiting period with a new bump of swell hopefully."

GromSearch GromSearch - WSL / Damien Poullenot

Rip Curl GromSearch Puts European Youth in Fun Surf

Pictured: Lilias Tebbai is not afraid to hit a big section on her backhand. Credit: © WSL / Masurel

Today some of the brightest young stars took it to Anchor Point for the European Final of the Rip Curl GromSearch, picking apart the long rights for a chance to reach the Finals in the Under 16, Under 14 and Under 12 categories. Competition wrapped up a total of 5 heats and will continue tomorrow morning conditions permitting.

Kids Kids - WSL

Side Events Bring Fun for Everyone in Taghazout

Pictured: Local kids take it to the lineup. Credit: © WSL

While the main focus remains on the action in the lineup, the Rip Curl Pro Search Taghazout Bay event partners have come up with activations for everyone involved during the event's waiting period. That includes a signing session with Rip Curl sponsored athletes, movie screenings and a dedicated women's beach day with a masterclass from Victoria Vergara, tag team competition, bbq and more.

Taghazout Bay will also be involving the local youth with free lessons organized at their surf academy and featuring pro surfers.

