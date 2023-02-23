World Junior Champion To Headline 2023 Lake Mac City Pro Junior

Australia and Oceania's best 20 and under surfers are preparing to begin the 2023 Lake Mac City Pro Junior, which is set to get underway tomorrow at Redhead Beach. The World Surf League (WSL) event has attracted a field of over 100 surfers, and with a promising forecast for waves, it's bound to be an exciting weekend of competition.

Being the second event of the season, the Lake Mac City Pro Junior is a massive opportunity for competitors to add to their qualifying points, with the top 2 men and women on the rankings at the end of the year gaining a spot in the World Junior Championship field. One competitor who did this last year and won the World Title in January was Cronulla local Jarvis Earle (AUS), who will headline the field this weekend.

"I'm looking forward to heading to the Lake Mac City Pro Junior this weekend," Earle said. "I really love the Newcastle region, so it will be good to get back there. There are plenty of fun waves, and it's cool to surf in an event attached to Surfest. It's such an iconic event that has seen the world's best compete in it over the years, so it's a great event to be a part of. After competing at the World Junior Championships, I got a great appreciation for how high the level is here in Australia; it's such a tough region and competing in the Pro Juniors and QS events is the perfect practice for the Challenger Series, which is why I'm doing them. Plus, it's enjoyable, and all my mates are doing them, which also helps."

Other big names to compete this weekend include current rankings leaders Sierra Kerr (AUS) and Ben Lorentson (AUS) and reigning event winner Ellie Harrison (AUS), who will be back in Lake Mac defending the title. Caves Beach surfers Jackson Woolnough and Kyla Renes won the wildcards into their individual events.

City of Lake Macquarie Mayor Kay Fraser said the city was again looking forward to some terrific surfing and the boost to local businesses the surfers and their families will provide this weekend.

"We're so proud to once again host this landmark event, showcasing some of the best young surfers in the business," Fraser said. "Lake Mac beaches have long been a breeding ground for world-class surfing talent, so Redhead Beach is a fitting setting in which to see this contest played out,"

Surfest organiser Warren Smith said the Lake Mac City Pro Junior provides an enviable showcase for tomorrow's champions and the high standard of surfing in the junior ranks builds year-on-year.

"The Lake Mac City Pro Junior has come a part of Surfest. We are really proud this event attracts full fields of some of the best junior surfers in the world," Smith said. "The event really complements Lake Mac City's ongoing efforts to position itself as a premier destination for young people and surfing."

The Lake Mac City Pro Junior will run from February 25 - 26. For more information, head to WorldSurfLeague.com or download the Free WSL App.

