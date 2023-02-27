Qualifying Series Action Continues on Opening Day of Surfers Rescue 24/7 Port Stephens Pro

The World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS) action has continued today on Australia's east coast with the Surfers Rescue 24/7 Port Stephens Pro QS 1,000, which kicked off today at Birubi Beach. The opening rounds of the men's and women's competitions were completed in small but clean surf in the one-to-two foot range.
Birubi Beach 2023 - WSL / Shannon Hayes
Local competitors displayed their knowledge of the area by dominating their respective heats. Mike Clayton-Brown (AUS) locked in the highest single-wave of his heat with a 7.83 (out of a possible 10). Joshua Stretton (AUS) won his heat with a narrow lead over fellow Australian competitors Bodhie Williams and Joshua Levey.
Jasmine Sampson (AUS) commenced her 2023 QS campaign in her hometown by locking down a mid-range heat total which secured her a spot in tomorrow's second round. Sampson detailed her strategy for this year's Qualifying Series campaign and her delight to kick it off at her local break.
"I'm really excited that the QS is here," Sampson said. "It's great to be able to surf my local beach and show the other competitors and tourists that come to watch the event how great my backyard is."
"It is so important for my own campaign and strategy in 2023 to have an event in my backyard. It offers me the opportunity to use my local experience and years of surfing the breaks as an advantage in my heats, and I want to keep that momentum up with the following events."
Unknown - WSL / Shannon Hayes
After walking away from the Camplify Great Lakes Pro QS 3,000 in third place, Coffs Harbour's Rosie Smart dominated Round 1 and displayed her hunger for the win against Bonnie Hills (AUS) and Willow Hardy (AUS). Holly Williams, the weapon from Queensland's Sunshine Coast, earned the highest single wave of the women's opening round with a 6.83 for a robust approach.
The Vissla NSW Pro Surf Series 2023 is proudly supported by the NSW Government through its tourism and major events agency, Destination NSW.
The 2023 Surfers Rescue 24/7 Port Stephens Pro QS 1,000, will run from February 27 - March 1.
