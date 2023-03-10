Mason Schremmer and Max Weston Win Noosa Longboard Pro

Mason Schremmer (HAW) and Max Weston (AUS) have claimed victory at the 2023 Noosa Longboard Pro, World Surf League (WSL) Longboard Qualifying Series event (LQS). The event, which runs as part of the iconic Noosa Festival of Surfing, concluded today in clean one-to-two foot surf at The River Mouth, North of Noosa Main Beach.

Women's Finalists at the Noosa Longboard Pro. - WSL / Dave Gleeson

Hawaiian competitor Mason Schremmer has been residing in Noosa while she studies abroad and has become comfortable calling the place home. This was obvious today as the stylish young natural footer cruised to victory, posting the highest heat total in every round she surfed. Schremmer has been turning heads in the longboarding scene for a while now, but today's result was her breakthrough win as she looks to take it to the best on the 2023 World Longboard Tour, which will commence at Bells Beach this August.

"I've been here in Noosa for a few years now, and the community has been so welcoming, so it is so cool to win an event here," Schremmer said. "The Noosa Festival is a really big deal in the longboarding world. It's been around for so long, and I've wanted to come and compete here since I was really young, so to come here and achieve this is really cool. It's also my first ever WSL win which is so good considering I've been working at it for a while now."

Mason Schremmer. - WSL / Dave Gleeson

Similarly to Schremmer, Northern Beaches local Max Weston came into the Noosa Longboard Pro searching for his first major event win, and from his first heat of the day, the silky smooth natural footer looked destined for the win. Weston posted the highest two-wave total of the event in his Semifinal, only to start the Final on the backfoot. Sitting in third and needing a change of tact, Weston found back-to-back long rides, weaving, cross-stepping and nose-riding to the beach to earn a mid-range heat total of 13.70 (out of a possible 20), which was enough for the lead and eventually the win.

"I'm super stoked with this win; it's definitely the biggest of my career," Weston said. "We've had really fun waves the whole time and a range of different conditions, so it's been a perfect event, and we've been able to do everything. The aim is definitely to get onto the World Tour - all the waves on there sound awesome, especially for a natural footer. This is the perfect start, so I can now look forward to Manly."

Max Weston. - WSL / Dave Gleeson

In the Final, Weston overcame Clinton Guest (AUS), Dallas Rogers (AUS) and Landen Smales (AUS), who finished second, third and fourth, respectively.

Finishing behind Mason Schremmer in the women's was Sierra Lerback (USA), Kathryn Hughes (AUS) and Roisin Carolan (AUS) in order of position.

The 2023 Noosa Longboard Pro LQS event will run from March 9 - 12, 2023.