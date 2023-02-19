- WSL / Ben Osborne
NewsNoosa Longboard Pro

2023 Noosa Longboard Pro Sign Up

The 2023 Noosa Festival of Surfing is fast approaching which also means entries are nearly closed for the World Surf League Longboard Qualifying Seiries event which is running in conjunction with the festival. This event is one of only two in the Australia / Oceania region and will be a major factor in deciding the regions representatives on the 2023 WSL World Longboard Tour.

This is a major opportunity to qualify for the elite level of longboard competiton!

If you haven't entered the event, do so here through the WSL's memberpro portal below.

SIGN UP TO THE NOOSA LONGBOARD PRO MEN'S EVENT BY CLICKING HERE!!

SIGN UP TO THE NOOSA LONGBOARD PRO WOMEN'S EVENT BY CLICKING HERE!!

News

- WSL / Damien Poullenot
Highlights Day 2: Rip Curl Pro Search Taghazout Bay

Surfers take on super fun surf at Anza to complete multiple rounds of both the men and women's competition.

1:51
- WSL / Damien Poullenot
Rip Curl Pro Search Taghazout Bay Completes Massive Day of Competition

Men's Rounds 1 & 2, Women's Round 1 Completed at Anza, Strong Offshores Challenge Europe and Africa's Best

- WSL / Damien Poullenot
Bouchgua Carries Morocco's Hopes into Round 3 at Anza

Teva Bouchgua (MAR) was the lone Moroccan to advance into the top seeded Round of 64 with good surfing in familiar conditions at Anza. He

0:56
- WSL / Damien Poullenot
Mihimana Braye Drops the Hammer at Anza

Tahiti's Mihimana Braye posts an impressive 8.83 in the dying moments of his Round of 96 heat at the Rip Curl Pro Search Taghazout Bay to

0:31
- WSL / Natalie Meredith
Stars Return to Boomerang Beach Ahead of Camplify Great Lakes Pro QS 3,000

Former Championship Tour Surfers and Up and Coming Talent Set to Battle it Out at Newly Upgraded QS 3,000 Event to Run From February 21 -

World Surf League

Tours and Competition

Discover

Contact

© 2023 World Surf League Privacy Terms
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
World Surf League
Download it for free on the App store. Download it for free on Google Play.
Download
Download