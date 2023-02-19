The 2023 Noosa Festival of Surfing is fast approaching which also means entries are nearly closed for the World Surf League Longboard Qualifying Seiries event which is running in conjunction with the festival. This event is one of only two in the Australia / Oceania region and will be a major factor in deciding the regions representatives on the 2023 WSL World Longboard Tour.
This is a major opportunity to qualify for the elite level of longboard competiton!
If you haven't entered the event, do so here through the WSL's memberpro portal below.
SIGN UP TO THE NOOSA LONGBOARD PRO MEN'S EVENT BY CLICKING HERE!!
SIGN UP TO THE NOOSA LONGBOARD PRO WOMEN'S EVENT BY CLICKING HERE!!
2023 Noosa Longboard Pro Sign Up
WSL
