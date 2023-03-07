First Australian Longboard Qualifying Event Set to Commence Tomorrow at 2023 Noosa Longboard Pro

The World Surf Leauge (WSL) Asia Pacific (APAC) is excited to return to one of the longboarding hotbeds of the world, Noosa Heads, for the 2023 Noosa Longboard Pro, the first of two WSL Longboard Qualifying Series (LQS) events. Running as part of the annual Noosa Festival of Surfing, the competition window opens tomorrow, March 9 and will run until Sunday, March 12.

Rachael Tilly will headline competition this week in Noosa. - WSL / Tim Hain

The Noosa Longboard Pro has attracted over 50 of Australia and Oceania's best longboarders, who are all on the hunt for qualification points as they look to book a spot on the 2023 WSL Longboard Tour. After the two LQS events, first Noosa and then Manly, first place on the men's and women's rankings will earn a spot on the four-stop Longboard Tour.

The event will feature Noosa locals Emily Lethbridge, Sierra Lerback, and Kathryn Hughes. All competitors will have their work cut out, with 2015 World Longboarding Champion Rachael Tilly (USA) headlining the competition this week.

In the men's division, the next generation of Australia's World Longboard Championship hopefuls will hit the water this week with the likes of Victoria's Ben Considine, Byron Bay's Kai Ellis-Flint, along Northern Beaches locals Jack Entwistle and Anthony Spencer to name a few, seeded into the opening round.

.Nic Jones - WSL / Jack Barripp

Event organisers will convene at First Point tomorrow morning to make a call on the competition. With the current forecast, it is likely competition will get underway at one of the backup locations.

