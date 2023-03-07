- WSL / Thomas Bennett
NewsNoosa Longboard Pro

First Australian Longboard Qualifying Event Set to Commence Tomorrow at 2023 Noosa Longboard Pro

The World Surf Leauge (WSL) Asia Pacific (APAC) is excited to return to one of the longboarding hotbeds of the world, Noosa Heads, for the 2023 Noosa Longboard Pro, the first of two WSL Longboard Qualifying Series (LQS) events. Running as part of the annual Noosa Festival of Surfing, the competition window opens tomorrow, March 9 and will run until Sunday, March 12.

Rachael Tilly At the 2018 World Longboard Championship in Taiwan. Rachael Tilly will headline competition this week in Noosa. - WSL / Tim Hain

The Noosa Longboard Pro has attracted over 50 of Australia and Oceania's best longboarders, who are all on the hunt for qualification points as they look to book a spot on the 2023 WSL Longboard Tour. After the two LQS events, first Noosa and then Manly, first place on the men's and women's rankings will earn a spot on the four-stop Longboard Tour.

The event will feature Noosa locals Emily Lethbridge, Sierra Lerback, and Kathryn Hughes. All competitors will have their work cut out, with 2015 World Longboarding Champion Rachael Tilly (USA) headlining the competition this week.

In the men's division, the next generation of Australia's World Longboard Championship hopefuls will hit the water this week with the likes of Victoria's Ben Considine, Byron Bay's Kai Ellis-Flint, along Northern Beaches locals Jack Entwistle and Anthony Spencer to name a few, seeded into the opening round.

Nic Jones (AUS) advances directly into Round 4, Heat 2 after winning Round 3, Heat 2 at the 2019 Noosa Longboard Festival, Noosa Heads, QLD, Australia .Nic Jones - WSL / Jack Barripp

Event organisers will convene at First Point tomorrow morning to make a call on the competition. With the current forecast, it is likely competition will get underway at one of the backup locations.

The 2023 Noosa Longboard Pro LQS event will run from March 9 - 12, 2023.

Noosa Longboard Pro

- WSL / Ben Osborne
2023 Noosa Longboard Pro Sign Up

Have you signed up for the 2023 WSL LQS division at this year's Noosa Festival of Sufing?

News

- WSL
International Women's Day Is Here - Honor It With The WSL

Watch The Championship Tour celebrate the importance of Internation Women's Day at the MEO Rip Curl Pro Portugal.

4:01
- WSL
Stephanie Gilmore Talks Winning 8th World Title, Portugal Mindset, Plus Mid-Season Cut Pressure

Eight-time WSL World Champion and YETI athlete Stephanie Gilmore joins the pod for a special International Women's Day episode to discuss

86:34
- WSL
Celebrating International Women's Day As The Pressure Is On At The MEO Rip Curl Pro Portugal | Dawn Patrol

After two events in paradise, the Championship Tour turns up the heat with a cold water clash in Portugal. Famed for its heavy barrels and

21:13
- WSL / Tony Heff
Jackson Bunch Seals Challenger Series Spot, Quarterfinals Bound In Rangiroa

The Maui, Hawaii, competitor Jackson Bunch punched through to guarantee himself 500 points and a spot within Hawaii/Tahiti Nui's Top 5.

0:59
- WSL / Abraham Christophe
Mihimana Braye Breaks Through At Air Tahiti Rangiroa Pro, Finals Day Ready

The Tahitian Mihimana Braye overpowered his way into the Semifinals after a dominant showing in Round of 32 and Quarterfinal victories.

2:30

World Surf League

Tours and Competition

Discover

Contact

© 2023 World Surf League Privacy Terms
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
World Surf League
Download it for free on the App store. Download it for free on Google Play.
Download
Download