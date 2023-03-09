Competition Kicks Off at Noosa Longboard Pro

The opening day of competition at the Noosa Longboard Pro has seen the men's Round of 16 run in super fun waves at Sunshine Beach, one of the epic backup locations for the Noosa Festival of Surfing. Eight heats were run in super fun, one-to-two foot surf as some of the countries best put up excellent scores to book a spot into the Quarterfinals.

Heat 1 and Heat 3 saw two of the standout perfromances as Jack Roberts and Max Weston both found long, winding right handers that offered multiple nose-ride and turn sections, each securing excellent rides in the eight-point range. Weston, 8.77 was the highest single ride of the day.

Landen Smales was another competitor to find his way into the excellent rides, winning his heat with the second highest two-wave total of the day, with a 14.57 combination. Smales looked at home in the low-tide conditions, riding his nose through sucky, shallow sections.

Bowie Pollard was another standout on Day 1, displaying his smooth confident style on the nose. Pollard progressed into the Quarterfinals and reminded everyone why he is a name synonymous with longboarding in Australia.