- WSL / Bennett
NewsNoosa Longboard Pro

Competition Kicks Off at Noosa Longboard Pro

The opening day of competition at the Noosa Longboard Pro has seen the men's Round of 16 run in super fun waves at Sunshine Beach, one of the epic backup locations for the Noosa Festival of Surfing. Eight heats were run in super fun, one-to-two foot surf as some of the countries best put up excellent scores to book a spot into the Quarterfinals.

Anthony Spencer Anthony Spencer - WSL / Bennett

Heat 1 and Heat 3 saw two of the standout perfromances as Jack Roberts and Max Weston both found long, winding right handers that offered multiple nose-ride and turn sections, each securing excellent rides in the eight-point range. Weston, 8.77 was the highest single ride of the day.

Landen Smales was another competitor to find his way into the excellent rides, winning his heat with the second highest two-wave total of the day, with a 14.57 combination. Smales looked at home in the low-tide conditions, riding his nose through sucky, shallow sections.

Landon Smales Landen Smales - WSL / Bennett

Bowie Pollard was another standout on Day 1, displaying his smooth confident style on the nose. Pollard progressed into the Quarterfinals and reminded everyone why he is a name synonymous with longboarding in Australia.

Bowie Pollard Bowie Pollard - WSL / Bennett

Noosa Longboard Pro

- WSL / Thomas Bennett
First Australian Longboard Qualifying Event Set to Commence Tomorrow at 2023 Noosa Longboard Pro

Australia's best loggers prepare for iconic Noosa Heads with the event to Run as Part of the Noosa Festival of Surfing from March 9 - 12.

- WSL / Ben Osborne
2023 Noosa Longboard Pro Sign Up

Have you signed up for the 2023 WSL LQS division at this year's Noosa Festival of Sufing?

News

- WSL / Marcio David
Firma.avi
Highlights: Billabong apresenta Layback Pro - Day 2

The summertime banks in Floripa have greatly improved over the past few months, providing ample scoring opportunities for the international

1:30
- WSL / Marcio David
Gabriel Gontijo
Full Day of Competition at the LayBack Pro pres. by Billabong

Igor Moraes Sets New Event Scoring Records

- WSL / Marcio David
João Carvalho
Billabong apresenta LayBack Pro esquenta a batalha por vagas no Challenger Series

Mais sete surfistas brigam pelas quatro vagas que faltam definir

- WSL / Abraham Christophe
Mihimana Braye Represents Tahitians Strong With Runner-Up Finish At Air Tahiti Rangiroa Pro

The Tahitian Mihimana Braye powered his way through to a maiden Rangiroa Final after stunning performances.

1:53
- WSL / Christophe
Jackson Bunch Claims Maiden WSL Win At Rangiroa, Hawaii/Tahiti Nui Regional Title

The Paia, Maui, competitor had a day of days to jumpstart his young career with a first-ever WSL win in dominant form at Rangiroa.

2:08

World Surf League

Tours and Competition

Discover

Contact

© 2023 World Surf League Privacy Terms
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
World Surf League
Download it for free on the App store. Download it for free on Google Play.
Download
Download