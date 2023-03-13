Challenging Conditions Welcome Competitors On Day 1 of The Vissla & Sisstrevolotion Central Coast Pro

The opening day of the 2023 Vissla & Sisstrrevolution Central Coast Pro presented Mad Mex, World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS) 3,000 saw a massive day of competition in punchy onshore two-to-four foot surf. With this week's event being co-sanctioned, we will see competitors from the Asia and Australia / Oceania Regions competing for points on their respective regional rankings.

Brock Cooper. - WSL / Shannon Hayes

Barrack Point surfer Lennix Smith (AUS) put on a show in his three appearances on Day 1, with the talented young surfer posting some of the highest scores. Smith's best came in at a 7.67 (out of a possible 10) to progress into the Round of 64. When competition resumes, he'll come up against fellow Australian Axel Curotta and Japanese competitors Hiroto Ohhara and Yuji Nishi.

"It was awesome to get a couple of early heats under my belt; there were some really fun rights I was lucky enough to find a couple and showcase my surfing ability," Smith said. "The ocean can be unpredictable, making it challenging to find the perfect waves. I was just stoked to find that 7.67 right at the end of the heat."

Lennix Smith. - WSL / Shannon Hayes

Former Championship Tour athlete and Avoca local Glen ‘Micro' Hall (AUS) wound back to clock in his early round heats. Hall put on a dominant performance to secure two convincing heat wins and progress to the Round of 96.

"I committed a few years ago to compete in the Central Coast Pro to allow myself to relive all the feelings of competing in a heat again." Hall said, "This is the third consecutive year I've put the rash top on at this event. The first year I entered with the message to teach my kids about getting outside their comfort zone and having a go. It was amazing to have all my family down here today cheering me on."

Ricardo Christie. - WSL / Shannon Hayes

Overall it was a strong day's performance from the Kiwi contingent at Avoca, with Daniel Farr (NZL), Ricardo Christie (NZL) and Korbin Hutchings (NZL) all progressing through to the Round of 64.

The Vissla NSW Pro Surf Series 2023 is proudly supported by the NSW Government through its tourism and major events agency, Destination NSW.

The 2023 Vissla and Sisstrevolution Central Coast Pro QS 3,000, will run from March 13 - 18.