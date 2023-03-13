- WSL / Shannon Hayes
NewsAustralia/Oceania

Challenging Conditions Welcome Competitors On Day 1 of The Vissla & Sisstrevolotion Central Coast Pro

The opening day of the 2023 Vissla & Sisstrrevolution Central Coast Pro presented Mad Mex, World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS) 3,000 saw a massive day of competition in punchy onshore two-to-four foot surf. With this week's event being co-sanctioned, we will see competitors from the Asia and Australia / Oceania Regions competing for points on their respective regional rankings.

Brock Cooper Brock Cooper. - WSL / Shannon Hayes

Barrack Point surfer Lennix Smith (AUS) put on a show in his three appearances on Day 1, with the talented young surfer posting some of the highest scores. Smith's best came in at a 7.67 (out of a possible 10) to progress into the Round of 64. When competition resumes, he'll come up against fellow Australian Axel Curotta and Japanese competitors Hiroto Ohhara and Yuji Nishi.

"It was awesome to get a couple of early heats under my belt; there were some really fun rights I was lucky enough to find a couple and showcase my surfing ability," Smith said. "The ocean can be unpredictable, making it challenging to find the perfect waves. I was just stoked to find that 7.67 right at the end of the heat."

Lennix Smith Lennix Smith. - WSL / Shannon Hayes

Former Championship Tour athlete and Avoca local Glen ‘Micro' Hall (AUS) wound back to clock in his early round heats. Hall put on a dominant performance to secure two convincing heat wins and progress to the Round of 96.

"I committed a few years ago to compete in the Central Coast Pro to allow myself to relive all the feelings of competing in a heat again." Hall said, "This is the third consecutive year I've put the rash top on at this event. The first year I entered with the message to teach my kids about getting outside their comfort zone and having a go. It was amazing to have all my family down here today cheering me on."

Ricardo Christie Ricardo Christie. - WSL / Shannon Hayes

Overall it was a strong day's performance from the Kiwi contingent at Avoca, with Daniel Farr (NZL), Ricardo Christie (NZL) and Korbin Hutchings (NZL) all progressing through to the Round of 64.

The Vissla NSW Pro Surf Series 2023 is proudly supported by the NSW Government through its tourism and major events agency, Destination NSW.

The 2023 Vissla and Sisstrevolution Central Coast Pro QS 3,000, will run from March 13 - 18.

Australia/Oceania

- WSL / Ethan Smith
Avoca Beach to Once Again Host The Final Event of The Vissla NSW Pro Surf Series

The Vissla and Sisstrevolution Central Coast Pro is set to return to Avoca Beach this March and host the best up-and-coming talent from

- WSL / Dave Gleeson
Mason Schremmer and Max Weston Win Noosa Longboard Pro

Duo take their maiden WSL Wins in fun surf at the River Mouth, Noosa as the World Longboard Tour qualification race takes shape for the

- WSL / Bennett
Competition Kicks Off at Noosa Longboard Pro

Day 1 of competition sees solid performances in the men's Round of 16.

- WSL / Thomas Bennett
First Australian Longboard Qualifying Event Set to Commence Tomorrow at 2023 Noosa Longboard Pro

Australia's best loggers prepare for iconic Noosa Heads with the event to Run as Part of the Noosa Festival of Surfing from March 9 - 12.

- WSL / Sue Duffus
Saffi Vette and Mikey McDonagh Take Out The 2023 Mex Maroubra Pro QS 1,000

Vette Takes Maiden QS Victory as Anne Dos Santos Finishes Runner-Up while McDonagh Wins Back-to-Back Events as Dakoda Walters Withdraws

News

- WSL
Wildcard Yolanda Hopkins Shocks World No. 1 Carissa Moore, Claims Major Upset

The Portuguese wildcard Yolanda Hopkins felt right at home in the tough conditions and eliminated current No. 1 Carissa Moore in their

2:07
- WSL
Molly Picklum Aims To Stand Alone As World No. 1, Quarterfinals Bound

The CT sophomore Molly Picklum continues her tear through 2023 with another Quarterfinal appearance and looks to claim the yellow jersey

2:26
- WSL
Caitlin Simmers Shines, Immaculate Showing Sets Up Quaterfinals Appearance

The Oceanside, California, phenom Caitlin Simmers unleashed her backhand attack for an impressive 15.16 over proven World Title threat

2:56
- WSL / Wolf Photographe
Defending Event Victor Manuel Selman's Vision Of Cabarete Pro Presented By Surf And Wind City Cabarete

The inaugural Cabarete Pro title went to one of its own, Manuel Selman, as he returns to defend his win and also sees what's in store for

1:58

World Surf League

Tours and Competition

Discover

Contact

© 2023 World Surf League Privacy Terms
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
World Surf League
Download it for free on the App store. Download it for free on Google Play.
Download
Download