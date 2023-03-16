Semifinalists Decided at The Vissla & Sisstrevolution Central Coast Pro QS 3,000

Day 5 of the 2023 Vissla & Sisstrevolution Central Coast Pro presented Mad Mex, World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS) 3,000 has seen the Semifinalists decided after another exciting day of competition. The penultimate day of the event saw a drop in swell but just as much excitement as the final eight competitors were decided in clean two-to-three foot surf at Avoca Beach.

Alister Reginato - WSL / Shannon Hayes

Central Coast hopeful Joel Vaughan (AUS) has continued his run of form at his home event, booking a spot in the Semifinals with a commanding performance in his Quarterfinal matchup with Hiroto Arai (JPN). Vaughan was able to win the heat with a combination of fins-free aerial surfing and tight, vertical snaps in the small peaky surf. Currently sitting 24th on the regional rankings, Vaughan is looking for a significant result this week as he looks to return to the Challenger Series in 2023.

"I noticed in my first heat today it slowed right down, so I wanted to keep busy in my Quarterfinal," Vaughan said. "I didn't want to wait around; I just wanted to give myself plenty of opportunity, and it worked, so I'm stoked. It was tricky out there, so it feels good to get the win. It's time to get home, rest, rehydrate, and prepare for Finals Day tomorrow."

Joel Vaughan - WSL / ETHAN SMITH

Sunshine Coast duo Alister Reginato (AUS) and Cooper Davies (AUS) are letting their intentions known as they both continued their solid run in 2023 today at Avoca Beach, each finding a spot in the Semifinals. Reginato overcame former Championship Tour (CT) competitor Soli Bailey (AUS) in the Quarterfinals, with Davies winning his matchup with youngster Lennix Smith (AUS). Joining Davies, Reginato, and Vaughan in the Semifinal will be defending champion Kalani Ball (AUS).

Coming into the Sisstrevolution Central Coast Pro, Zahli Kelly (AUS) had struggled to progress past the Quarterfinals in several events across the 22/23 QS season. Today, Kelly was finally able to break through to the Semifinals thanks to a solid heat win over form surfer Ellie Harrison (AUS). Kelly was in the zone, posting an excellent 8.00-point ride on her way to a two-wave total of 14.67 (out of a possible 20). Kelly will come up against Japan's Mirai Ikeda (JPN) as she looks to back up her recent second-place finish at the White Buffalo Hyuga Pro.

"I know I need a couple of really big results going into the back end of the QS season to get through that heat is going to be huge for my chance of qualifying for the Challenger Series." Kelly said, "It felt amazing to get that quarterfinals monkey off my back; finally. I'm so happy to have passed that round and into finals day tomorrow."

Zahli Kelly - WSL / ETHAN SMITH

Women's Semifinal 2 will see Nyxie Ryan (AUS) take on Anon Matsuoka (JPN), who have been tearing through their respective regional QS events in 2023.

The Vissla NSW Pro Surf Series 2023 is proudly supported by the NSW Government through its tourism and major events agency, Destination NSW. The 2023 Vissla and Sisstrevolution Central Coast Pro QS 3,000, will run from March 13 - 18.