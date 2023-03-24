Final Showdown Awaits At Live Like Zander Junior Pro pres. by Diamonds International

All roads lead to Barbados' world-renowned wave of Soup Bowl for North America's Pro Juniors. The Live Like Zander Junior Pro presented by Diamonds International In Loving Memory of Zander Venezia will decide the Top 2 surfers, both men and women, for their spots into the World Junior Championships.

Family and friends look back on what Zander Venezia meant to them and honoring him with the Live Like Zander Junior Pro.

This event now enters its incredible, ninth year of competition on the North America after starting in 2013 and missing two years due to COVID-19. Since 2017, the event was renamed in honor of Barbados' own Zander Venezia and now, each year, surfers and the local community come together to compete and celebrate his life.

For Pro Junior competitors, it also marks the culmination of their season and everything left to compete for towards claiming their spot atop the rankings. With all three results counting toward the total points, numerous scenarios can unfold in the matter of one heat as no surfer is truly safe within the Top 2 at the moment.

Talia Swindal currently leads the rankings after her runner-up in Cocoa Beach, Florida. - WSL / Kurt Steinmetz

Malibu, California's, Talia Swindal jumped atop the rankings with an equal 7th and runner-up in the two events thus far with only a 45-point lead over No. 2 Bella Kenworthy and less than hundred points clear of Nicaragua's Candelaria Resano. Mathematically, up to No. 19 Alana Lopez have an opportunity to catapult into the Top 2, leaving the window wide open and a chance to change the course of their season.

Men's current No. 1 Reed Platenius consistency has him at 1,800 points with one event remaining. - WSL / Kurt Steinmetz

For the men's side, Tofino, Canada's Reed Platenius enters the event with a runner-up and maiden WSL victory under his belt as he looks to seal the deal on his backhand attack. But, he has a plethora of the region's best looking to overtake him including the likes of No. 2 Jett Schilling, Schilling's fellow San Clemente, California, competitor Luke Wyler, Panama's in-form Tao Rodriguez, and those ranked back to No. 17 Kyan Yang are all within striking distance of toppling the current rankings.

Watch all the action LIVE beginning March 27 - April 2 at www.WorldSurfLeague.com.