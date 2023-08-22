Opening Day Ready at Coastal Edge ECSC Pro produced by Virginia Beach Jaycees

The World Surf League (WSL) North America Qualifying Series (QS) 2023/2024 season resumes with opening day of the Coastal Edge ECSC Pro produced by the Virginia Beach Jaycees set for Wednesday, August 23. Some of the region's premier competitors return to the jersey alongside the longest-running contest in the world, the 61st annual East Coast Surfing Championships, in search of all-important points toward 2024 Challenger Series qualification.

A promising forecast looks to provide solid, two-to-three foot plus, conditions throughout the week and a platform for some of the region's best to showcase their abilities.

Talia Swindal already claimed the 2023 North America Pro Junior title and now has her ambitions set on the 2023/2024 QS season, starting with the East Coast.

Talia Swindal surged in her 2023 Pro Junior season to become the North America Pro Junior Regional Champion, but has eyes on a much bigger prize moving forward in 2023/2024. The Malibu, California, competitor is still on the hunt for a maiden WSL victory, but her consistency remained key amid the Pro Junior contingent. Now, the 17-year-old looks to make a name for herself among the QS contenders this season, beginning on the East Coast.

"I'm getting excited for the East Coast events coming up," said Swindal. "I just cruised at home and trained a lot the last few months. I ended up getting the wildcard into the US Open which was crazy. But, the next couple months look like they're going to be really great so I'm excited. This year, I have my goals written down and I'm looking forward to making them happen."

Swindal will face the likes of Challenger Series competitor, 2022 event Semifinalist, Zoe Benedetto, 2022 QS standout Sanoa Dempfle-Olin, Barbados' own Chelsea Roett, plus fellow emerging contenders Noah Klapp, Emma Stone, Sara Freyre, Lanea Mons, Virginia Beach's local rising phenom, Story Martinez, and more.

The Tofino, B.C., competitor Reed Platenius had a breakthrough year in the North America Pro Junior events, earning his first win, and now hopes to turn that into QS success beginning on the East Coast.

Fellow, reigning North America Pro Junior Champion, Reed Platenius, found his breakthrough in the WSL jersey earlier this season, earning a maiden victory at the Ron Jon Quiksilver Pro Junior after a runner-up in Pismo Beach. Now, the Canadian standout looks to bring that confidence and East Coast success to the QS level at Virginia Beach. Platenius' equal ninth-place finish in the Outer Banks stands as his career-best so far, but has his goals on a big start to the QS season in 2023/2024.

"It's really exciting to get the QS started up again," said Platenius. "I haven't been in the jersey since [the Jack's Surfboards Pro in April]. I actually torn my MCL pretty bad so I was out of the water for two months, so I was in the gym and in rehab. After two months out of the water I just thought, how could I not do [competitive surfing]? So it was a great reset and I'm looking forward to getting this event going."

Some of the region's best are ready and waiting to challenge Platenius for an all-important 1,000 points. Former event victor, Virginia Beach's own, Michael Dunphy, former Championship Tour (CT) competitor, and 2011 event winner, Kolohe Andino, 2019 winner Luke Gordon, former Finalists Tyler Gunter, Cam Richards, and Owen Moss, current Challenger Series competitor Dimitri Poulos, ISA Gold Medalists Jhony Corzo, plus many more are all in attendance with their eyes locked in on East Coast history.

The event's youngest competitor, Story Martinez, has her community of Virginia Beach right behind her at age 11. - WSL / Andrew Nichols

One of Virginia Beach's own, Story Martinez, returns to hold down her home waters and, at just age 11, continues to build on her experience in the WSL jersey. Martinez is no stranger to competition, shining in amateur events along the East Coast and making noise on the West Coast. The rising talent was recently invited to be a part of the Rising Tides initiative at the Wallex US Open of Surfing, welcoming young women to surf alongside some of the sport's icons and emerging stars, before drawing inspiration from the event to bring home and compete herself.

"ECSC is such a fun time with my friends," said Martinez. "I look forward to it all year. I started surfing the event when I was around five years old. Having grown up in VB, this is my home break. I feel stoked to now have a QS here. It's super awesome to have the largest East Coast surf competition in my hometown. I've been in California all summer and now I'm psyched to finally be returning home. My favorite part of Rising Tides was when Alyssa Spencer, one of my idols, walked up and offered me her jersey from the event. She knows how much I look up to her, so it really meant a lot. The US Open was a big event & really fun to watch. Obviously the girls heats were exciting for me to see, especially as a girl who hopes to someday be there competing."

Event organizers will convene at 7:30 a.m. EDT for a possible 8:00 a.m. EDT start to competition.

The Coastal Edge ECSC produced by Virginia Beach Jaycees will run on the best days of conditions beginning August 23 - 27.