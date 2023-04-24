Local Motion Surf Into Summer At Home in the Hawaiian Islands Jumpstarts Hawaii/Tahiti Nui QS and Longboard Seasons

- WSL / Tony Heff
Today, World Surf League (WSL) Hawaii/Tahiti Nui announced the return of the Local Motion Surf Into Summer At Home in the Hawaiian Islands, a men's and women's Qualifying Series (QS) 1,000 and Longboard Regional Qualifying Series (LQS) 1,000, June 12 - 19 at the iconic venue of Ala Moana Bowls on the South Shore of Oahu.

Local Motion Surf Into Summer Brings Ala Moana Bowls Back
0:57
The iconic venue plays host to the highly-anticipated return of Local Motion Surf Into Summer Qualifying Series action June 12 - 19. Video: Kalani Minihan / Mike Chlala

A South Shore tradition since 1985, Surf Into Summer returns as a WSL Regional QS 1,000 event after a six-year hiatus, following the return of QS competition to Ala Moana Bowls in 2022. The beloved local contest will be the first event of the 2023/24 Hawaii/Tahiti Nui QS season, and will also be the first time that the event includes professional longboard competition.

"We're so excited to be partnering with Local Motion once again," said Robin Erb, WSL North America/Hawaii Regional Director. "Their longstanding support for local amateur surfers is invaluable, and with a reinvigorated commitment to professional competition - including longboard - we're looking forward to what will be an incredible showcase for all of the talent right here in Hawaii."

"After returning in 2022, we are thrilled to be partnering with WSL again for the 2023 Surf into Summer surf contest," said Yusuke Takasaki, Local Motion Chief Operating Officer. "We aim to support all surfers and we believe that WSL is the best organization to achieve that with and hope to continue this partnership in future years to come."

Moana Jones Wong Returns To Ala Moana Bowls, Event Title Defense And Challenger Series Ready
1:28
Reigning Ala Moana Bowls victor Moana Jones Wong is back alongside Hawaii/Tahiti Nui's best to defend her title and kickoff the new QS season.

Hawaii/Tahiti Nui's emerging and proven QS athletes will kick off their campaigns toward qualification for the 2024 Challenger Series, the global gateway to the Championship Tour (CT). Reigning event winner, and 2022/23 Hawaii/Tahiti Nui Regional QS Champion Moana Jones Wong returns to defend her title alongside defending event winner Eli Hanneman. Also making their fresh start to the QS season, 2022/23 Hawaii/Tahiti Nui Regional QS Champion Jackson Bunch joins the likes of regional standouts Puamakamae DeSoto, Eweleiula Wong, Zoe McDougall, Finn McGill, Brodi Sale, and more, respectively.

"It's definitely fun when you're the defending champ and I want to win again, it's one of my favorite spots," said Jones Wong. "That's where my grandpa grew up surfing too, so it's even more special for me and I'm really stoked it's back at [Ala Moana] Bowls again. The first time I did the Surf Into Summer event, I was probably 11 and I did it every year. It was always super fun and they always gave fun prizes (laughs). It's really cool they're sponsoring this event because any time I think of an event at Ala Moana, I think of Local Motion."

MALIBU, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES - OCTOBER 12:Kai SallasofHawaiisurfing inMens Heat 3ofRound 3of the Jeep Malibu Classic on October 12, 2021 in Malibu, CA, United States. (Photo by Mike Ito/World Surf League). Kai Sallas headlines some of the world's best longboarders in attendance near home. - WSL / Mike Ito

Longboard athletes will be looking to earn a place on the 2023 World Longboard Tour, a global series culminating in the Malibu World Longboard Championships in October. Some of the world's best including 2022 World Title Runner-Ups Kelis Kaleopaa and Kaniela Stewart. Also, 2022 Surfing For Hope Longboard Classic victors Sophia Culhane, who also claimed runner-up at the Malibu Longboard Championships, and Kai Sallas bring their style to the dreamy reef break of Ala Moana Bowls.

"Under shoulder high, Bowls is one of the best longboard waves on the south shore so I'm stoked to have a competition at such a sick spot," said Sallas. "Just seeing the effort that WSL has put in to longboarding in the past few years is super exciting. Having these qualifying events on your local turf is awesome. Not having to travel to qualify is so convenient for all competitors, so we are all stoked on what WSL has done for the longboard tour lately!'

The Local Motion Surf Into Summer QS and LQS competitions will take place over the best four days of the June 12 - 19 holding period, and is made possible through the generosity of Local Motion and the Hawaii Tourism Authority.

