Sierra Kerr and Lennix Smith Win Harvey Norman Pro Junior Event

Sierra Kerr and Lennix Smith took out the 2023 Harvey Norman Pro Junior event, culminating at Snapper Rocks this morning. The pair had to overcome a field of over 100 of Australia and Oceania's best 20-and-under surfers as they look to book a spot at the 2023 WSL World Junior Championships.

Lennix Smith - WSL / Andrew Shield

For Smith, a previous Pro Junior event winner, it was his best result of the year as he continues to make up ground on the regional rankings. For rankings leader Kerr, it was her second Pro Junior event win of the season and a cherry on top, as she also won the Trials event and will now shift her focus to the Challenger Series events as she hopes to solidify her position as an all-out superstar of the future.

Sierra Kerr - WSL / Andrew Shield

"I'm so stoked to win both of these events today," Kerr said. "I had such a good time at the World Juniors this year I'd really like to go back, and this win will be important in getting me back there. As for the Trials win, I can't wait to compete at the Challenger Series level again. I've learned a lot since last year and am frothing to go further this year."