Week of Surfing Action Kicks Off at Harvey Norman Sydney Surf Pro Junior

Over 90 of Australia and Oceania's best 20-and-under surfers have arrived in Syndey for the Harvey Norman Sydney Surf Pro Junior, World Surf League (WSL) Junior Qualifying Series (JQS) event which commenced today. North Narrabeen turned on super fun surf in the two-to-three foot range as competitors battled for points to qualify for the 2023 WSL World Junior Championships.

Fresh off winning the Harvey Norman Gold Coast Pro Junior, the Gold Coast Trials and taking it to the 8x World Champion Stephanie Gilmore (AUS) at Snapper Rocks, Sierra Kerr (AUS) blitzed her first heat at North Narrabeen. Kerr looked comfortable on her backhand, posting an excellent 8.00 point ride on her way to winning in the Round of 32.

Hugh Vaughan (AUS) and Lennox Chell (AUS) were standout performers on Day 1 of competition, both booking spots into the Round of 16 at North Narrabeen. Harley Walters (AUS) continued to enjoy his first year of WSL competition with a solid showing in the Round of 32.

Competition will wrap on Sunday afternoon with event winners being crowned by day's end.

The 2023 Harvey Norman Sydney Surf Pro Junior will run from May 13 - 14 at North Narrabeen. For more information and results, head to www.WorldSurfLeague.com or download the Free WSL App.

